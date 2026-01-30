First Match up Between the Georgia Swarm and Halifax Thunderbirds

The Georgia Swarm travel to the Halifax Thunderbirds this Saturday, January 31st, for a 6:00 PM ET matchup at Scotiabank Centre.

In their most recent contests, the Swarm posted a 19-9 win over the Calgary Roughnecks on January 17th, paced by a high-scoring performance that highlighted Georgia's ability to generate offense in waves. Most recently, Georgia beat the Toronto Rock 10-9 in overtime, a close game in which the Swarm defense limited Toronto to single-digit scoring and the offense delivered when it mattered late. In that game, Lyle Thompson and Jacob Hickey were among the top contributors, each recording multiple points. Thompson took the game winning shot.

Georgia made a roster addition this week with the signing of forward Mike Triolo, adding size and depth to the offensive group as the Swarm look to keep rolling in road environments.

Halifax enters the weekend with a record close to .500 as well and has had mixed results in recent weeks. In early January, the Thunderbirds dropped a 7-11 game to the Saskatchewan Rush, a contest where Halifax struggled to generate offense against a strong Rush defensive effort. In their most recent matchup, Halifax earned a 13- 11 win over the Ottawa Black Bears, showing the team's ability to compete in higher-scoring affairs and take advantage of transition opportunities.

This meeting carries an added personal subplot, as former Swarm forward Brendan Bomberry will face his old club for the first time since signing a two-year contract with the Thunderbirds in October 2025. Bomberry spent six seasons with Georgia, was a consistent contributor offensively during his tenure, and brings veteran experience to Halifax's attack.

Last season's most recent head-to-head saw the Swarm beat Halifax 13-12 in overtime, a tightly contested matchup that featured strong offensive performances from Shayne Jackson and Clarke Petterson on opposite sides.

Saturday's game is expected to be competitive, with Georgia's balanced scoring attack facing a Thunderbirds unit capable of scoring in transition and using home-floor energy to its advantage. Goaltending and possession control should be critical factors in what figures to be a closely contested game throughout.







