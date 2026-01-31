Rush Top Roughnecks, 14-8
Saskatchewan Rush News Release
Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush defeated the Calgary Roughnecks 14-8 on Friday night on the road, improving the team to 7-1 on the season.
Austin Shanks was on fire tonight, recording 4 goals and 9 points to lead the Rush in scoring. Robert Church led the team in assists with 6 and 8 total points on the night. Frank Scigliano saved 26 of 34, another great showing from the netminder. Jake Naso had another strong night, winning 19 of 26 faceoffs.
This win marks the Rush's 6th straight on the season, improving the team to 7-1 overall. With his 2 goals tonight, Robert Church is only 2 away from 400 on his career. The team is back on the road next Saturday, February 7th, taking on the San Diego Seals.
