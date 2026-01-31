Rush Top Roughnecks, 14-8

Published on January 30, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush News Release







Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush defeated the Calgary Roughnecks 14-8 on Friday night on the road, improving the team to 7-1 on the season.

Austin Shanks was on fire tonight, recording 4 goals and 9 points to lead the Rush in scoring. Robert Church led the team in assists with 6 and 8 total points on the night. Frank Scigliano saved 26 of 34, another great showing from the netminder. Jake Naso had another strong night, winning 19 of 26 faceoffs.

This win marks the Rush's 6th straight on the season, improving the team to 7-1 overall. With his 2 goals tonight, Robert Church is only 2 away from 400 on his career. The team is back on the road next Saturday, February 7th, taking on the San Diego Seals.







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.