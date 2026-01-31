Roughnecks Taken Down by Rush

Published on January 30, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks fell to the NLL leading Saskatchewan Rush on Friday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome by a final score of 14-8.

The Roughnecks got off to a great start in the first quarter as goals by Brayden Mayea, Riley Loewen, and Tanner Cook gave them an early 3-0 lead. Rush veteran, Robert Church, answered with a late goal to finish the quarter. The second quarter was dominated by the Rush as they scored six unanswered goals to take a 7-3 lead into the half.

Haiden Dickson opened the third quarter with his 12th goal of the season. The two teams traded goals before Calgary native Brett McIntyre scored his first goal of the season to finish the third quarter. The Roughnecks were then outscored in the final frame by a margin of 4-2 as the high-powered Rush offence was too much to contain.

Notable Roughnecks in tonight's game include Tanner Cook (3G, 1A), Tyler Pace (4A), and Brayden Mayea (2G). Aden Walsh made 49 saves in the loss.

The Roughnecks' next action will be on the road as they head to Ottawa to take on Jeff Teat and the Black Bears on Saturday, February 7th. The Riggers will then return home for a pair of weekend games starting with the Philadelphia Wings on Saturday, February 14th and then the Georgia Swarm on Sunday, February 15th. Visit www.calgaryroughnecks.com/tickets to purchase tickets!







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.