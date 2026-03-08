Roughnecks Take Big Road Win at Rochester

Published on March 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Rochester, NY - The Calgary Roughnecks played their one and only game this season against the Rochester Knighthawks on the road Sunday afternoon, earning a 14-7 win.

The Roughnecks dominated play in the first half of the game, taking a 9-3 lead into halftime. Tanner Cook scored four goals in the first half, surpassing the 30-goal plateau on the season. Brayden Mayea also scored three goals through the first 30 minutes of play including another highlight reel behind-the-back goal. The Riggers defense was outstanding, and Aden Walsh was excellent in net as he made 19 saves.

The third quarter started with goals by Riley Loewen and Haiden Dickson to extend the Roughnecks lead. The Knighthawks then made a late push, scoring three straight goals to cut the margin to 11-6. The Roughnecks got goals by Noah Manning and Haiden Dickson completed his hat-trick to put the game out of reach midway through the fourth quarter. The Roughnecks coasted to a 14-7 victory and earned their third win of the regular season campaign.

Notable Roughnecks in tonight's game include Tanner Cook (5G, 3A), Brayden Mayea (3G, 2A), and Tyler Pace (1G, 5A). Aden Walsh made 51 saves in the win.

The Roughnecks next game action is when they return home on Saturday, March 14th at 7:00pm MST as they take on the Ottawa Black Bears at the Scotiabank Saddledome. It is the Roughnecks "St. Patrick's Day Party" presented by Dairy Farmers of Canada! Visit www.calgaryroughnecks.com/tickets to get your tickets!







