Calgary Roughnecks Sign Eli Salama to Multi-Year Extension

Published on March 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks announce today that they have signed captain Eli Salama to a three-year contract extension.

Salama, a native of Coquitlam, BC, has played his entire seven season career with the Roughnecks after being drafted in the first round (12th overall) by the organization in the 2018 NLL Entry Draft. He has played a total of 103 career regular season games and totaled 13 goals, 50 points, and 573 loose balls. Salama won an NLL Championship with the Roughnecks as a rookie during the 2018-19 season and has since established himself as one of the top defenders in the NLL. Prior to this season, he was named the 10th captain in franchise history.

"Eli is a consummate professional on and off the floor. As our captain he leads by example competing every shift and every game. He is passionate about the Roughnecks and wanted to stay in Calgary which were keys to being able to work out a multi-year deal" stated Roughnecks General Manager, Mike Board. "As one of the top defenders in the league and one of the core players on the team, it is exciting for the Roughnecks to move forward with Eli as the team's captain over the long term."

"Spending my entire career with the Roughnecks has meant a lot to me, so signing this extension is really special" said Salama. "I'm proud to continue building with this group of guys and pushing toward our goals as a team. With the new arena coming and the incredible support we get from our fans, it's an exciting time for the organization and I am grateful for the opportunity to keep being part of it."

ELI SALAMA - DEFENCE

HOMETOWN: Coquitlam, BC ¬â DOB: August 24, 1996

HEIGHT: 6'2" ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â WEIGHT: 205lbs

SHOOTS: Right

NLL STATS

GP G A P PIM LB CTO

2019 Regular Season 16 1 4 5 22 67 16

2020 Regular Season 10 5 7 12 13 55 4

2022 Regular Season 16 2 4 6 20 84 8

2023 Regular Season 18 3 5 8 20 116 38

2024 Regular Season 13 2 8 10 22 59 18

2025 Regular Season 18 0 7 7 20 128 11

2026 Regular Season 12 0 2 2 25 64 10

NLL Career 103 13 37 50 142 573 115







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.