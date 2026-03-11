Mammoth Sign Defenseman Axel Sanderson to Three-Year Contract Agreement

Published on March 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed defenseman Axel Sanderson to a three-year contract agreement.

Sanderson, 23, most recently recorded four points (0g, 4a) and six penalty minutes in 11 games played with the New Westminster Salmonbellies of the Western Lacrosse Association (WLA) during the league's 2024 campaign.

Prior to his time playing for Mammoth Offensive Coordinator Jason Bishop at the Sr. A level, who serves as Head Coach of the summer squad, Sanderson spent his first year competition with New Westminster's Jr. B program, scoring 26 points (10g, 16a) and 14 penalty minutes across 14 appearances.

Advancing to the organization's Jr. A team in year two, where he spent his final three years of eligibility, Sanderson racked up 49 points (27g, 22a) and 26 penalty minutes throughout 28 games played, including a standout 25-point (14g, 11a) season in 2023.

The New Westminster, B.C. native also spent four seasons competing with at the Rochester Institute of Technology, helping the team capture a 2022 Division III Championship as a freshman.

Over the course of his 68 career collegiate appearances, Sanderson recorded five points (4g, 1a), 90 ground balls and 37 caused turnovers during his time representing the Tigers.

While the 6-2, 185-lb. prospect won't be around this season, Sanderson is expected to join the team next fall during Colorado's 2026-27 NLL Training Camp sessions.

