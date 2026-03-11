Colorado Inks Forward Aaron Woods to One-Year Contract Agreement

DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the organization signed forward Aaron Woods to a one-year contract agreement, set to begin during the league's 2025-26 campaign.

Woods, 30, attended this year's Training Camp with Colorado before ultimately being released by the organization ahead of the season.

The Courtice, Ontario, native most recently recorded one point (0g, 1a), five loose balls and two penalty minutes across two regular season appearances with the Toronto Rock last season.

During his rookie campaign with the Halifax Thunderbirds, the 5-8, 190-lb. talent notched 32 points (14g, 18a), 38 loose balls and two penalty minutes within the league's 2023-24 slate.

Throughout his 13 career games played, the right-handed scorer has logged 33 points (14g, 19a), 43 loose balls and four penalty minutes.

Woods also spent the summer competing with the Coburg Kodiaks of Major Series Lacrosse (MSL), where he ranked second in team scoring (53 points), second in goals scored (20) and first in assists (33) as one of the squad's noted veteran scorers.

