FireWolves Sign Forward Ryan Benesch to a One-Year Contract

Published on March 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the signing of veteran forward Ryan Benesch to a one-year deal, pending league approval.

The 5'9", 180 lbs forward is from Kitchener, ON, and has played 19 seasons in the NLL. He was originally drafted by the San Jose Stealth 1st overall in the 2006 NLL Draft. While he never played for San Jose, he has played for multiple teams in his career, including Toronto, Edmonton, Minnesota, Buffalo, Colorado, Rochester, Halifax, Panther City, Albany, and San Diego. In his almost two-decade career, he has accumulated 1382 career points on 588 goals and 794 assists. He previously played for the FireWolves organization during the 2021-2022 season.

Benesch is a player who brings a wealth of knowledge and scoring ability while being a leader who can help a young FireWolves squad. He will make an immediate impact and FireWolves fans can catch him in action at home against the Philadelphia Wings this Friday night for Alphie's Birthday Party. The FireWolves have four of their remaining five games at home and are looking to end the season on a high note.

