FireWolves Acquire 2026 Second Round Pick from Las Vegas Desert Dogs in Exchange for Zachary Young

Published on March 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa Firewolves defenseman Zachary Young

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the acquisition of Las Vegas Desert Dogs' 2026 second round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft in exchange for defenseman Zachary Young, pending league approval.

Young played three seasons with the FireWolves organization and was a part of the team during their run to the 2024 NLL Finals.

With the acquisition of Las Vegas' 2026 second round draft pick, the FireWolves look to build toward the 2026-2027 season. They now have three picks in the 2026 Draft with two picks in the second round and one pick in the third round.

