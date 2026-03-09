Bandits Acquire Joe Resetarits

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits announced today that the team has acquired forward Joe Resetarits from the Philadelphia Wings in exchange for forward Lukas Nielsen and a second-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft.

Resetarits (5'11", 188 lbs., 8/22/1989) has recorded 45 points (15+30) in 12 games this season with the Philadelphia Wings. He leads the team in assists and ranks second in goals and points.

The NLL Veteran has played in 13 seasons in the league, registering 367 goals, 550 assists, 917 points and 776 loose-ball recoveries in 211 games. Resetarits ranks fifth in assists (238) and sixth in points (372) in Wings franchise history. He has played in six postseasons in his NLL career, posting 30 points (14+16) in 17 career playoff games.

The Hamburg, New York native played parts of two seasons with the Buffalo Bandits from 2013-14 to 2014-15. Resetarits recorded 27 games, 32 goals, 31 assists and 63 points. He played in the 2014 playoffs with the Bandits and recorded five points (1+4) in four games.







