Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey Announces Coaching Change
Published on March 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester Knighthawks News Release
The Rochester Knighthawks announced today that Head Coach Mike Hasen and Assistant Coach Pat O'Toole have been relieved of their duties.
"We would like to thank Mike and Pat for their decades of service to the Rochester Knighthawks and for their contributions to the lacrosse community in Rochester. We wish them the best in the future."
More details to follow.
Check out the Rochester Knighthawks Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from March 9, 2026
- Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey Announces Coaching Change - Rochester Knighthawks
- Wings Mount Three Multiple-Goal Comebacks in Tight Loss - Philadelphia Wings
- Philadelphia Wings 2025-26 Trade Deadline Recap - Philadelphia Wings
- Bandits Acquire Joe Resetarits - Buffalo Bandits
- Rock Add Defensive Depth at NLL Trade Deadline - Toronto Rock
- FireWolves Acquire 2026 Second Round Pick from Las Vegas Desert Dogs in Exchange for Zachary Young - Oshawa FireWolves
- Black Bears Acquire Justin Sykes from Las Vegas - Ottawa Black Bears
- Thunderbirds Acquire Casey Wilson in Trade with Las Vegas - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Bandits Acquire Tyler Hendrycks - Buffalo Bandits
- Knighthawks Acquire Blaze Riorden - Rochester Knighthawks
- Black Bears Acquire Phil Caputo from Philadelphia - Ottawa Black Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.