Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey Announces Coaching Change

Published on March 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







The Rochester Knighthawks announced today that Head Coach Mike Hasen and Assistant Coach Pat O'Toole have been relieved of their duties.

"We would like to thank Mike and Pat for their decades of service to the Rochester Knighthawks and for their contributions to the lacrosse community in Rochester. We wish them the best in the future."

More details to follow.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.