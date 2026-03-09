Bandits Acquire Tyler Hendrycks

Published on March 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bandits today announced the team has acquired defenseman Tyler Hendrycks from the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NLL Entry Draft.

Hendrycks (6'3", 213 lbs., 11/1/2001) has played in four games with Calgary this season and has recorded four loose balls and two blocked shots. Over his three seasons in the NLL, Hendrycks has recorded 12 points (5+7) and 36 loose-ball recoveries in 18 career games.

The Stittsville, Ontario native was drafted by the Toronto Rock in the second round (35th overall) of the 2022 NLL Entry Draft.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.