Philadelphia Wings 2025-26 Trade Deadline Recap

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Wings today announced the completion of multiple transactions prior to today's NLL trade deadline.

Philadelphia Wings acquire a 2027 second-round draft pick from the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for Blaze Riorden

Riorden departs the Wings after seven seasons in Philadelphia, where he played a total of 113 games, scoring 137 goals and recording 177 assists while with the team. Riorden has scored seven goals and tallied 11 assists this year as a forward. In addition to his position as a forward in the NLL, Riorden has a long list of lacrosse accomplishments as a goalie in the field game, a five-time goaltender of the year and the 2021 PLL MVP.

Philadelphia Wings acquire Travis Longboat and a 2026 third-round draft pick (via Calgary) from the Ottawa Black Bears in exchange for Phil Caputo

Drafted in the third-round by the New York Riptide in 2020, Longboat has scored 45 goals and recorded 77 assists in his 46-game NLL career with stops in New York, Georgia, Albany, and Ottawa. Longboat tallied 27 points in nine games for the Riptide during the 2020 shortened season and appeared in two games for the Georgia Swarm in 2022 scoring one goal. He was signed as a free agent by the FireWolves prior to the 2022-23 season but would miss the season due to injury. He returned to the FireWolves the following season and had a breakout year as one of the most underrated forwards in the NLL finishing fourth on the team in scoring with 57 points on 25 goals and 32 assists. During the playoffs, he contributed 11 points on nine goals and two assists with a three-goal performance in Game 2 of the NLL Finals.

Selected with the 28th overall selection in the 2015 NLL Draft by the New England Blackwolves, Caputo was acquired by the Philadelphia Wings in 2024 following stops in Toronto, Rochester, and Panther City. This season, Caputo has contributed a total of 17 points on seven goals and 10 assists in 10 games played.

Philadelphia Wings acquire Lukas Nielsen and a 2026 second-round draft pick from the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for Joe Resetarits

Drafted to the Buffalo Bandits as the 7th overall pick in the 2024 NLL Draft, Nielsen has played a total of six games for the Bandits tallying two goals and five assists for a total of seven points in six games. Prior to his career in the NLL, Nielsen previously played in the British Columbia Junior A Lacrosse League (BCJALL) and Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL). Notably, Nielsen starred with the New Westminster Junior A team, recording 50 goals and 25 assists in just 18 games during the 2024 season. His exceptional year earned him First Team All Star honors and the Henry 'Del' Delmonico Trophy as Junior A Most Valuable Player.

A 13-year veteran in the NLL, Resetarits departs the Wings after four seasons in Philadelphia where he collected a total of 372 points for the team. Last season, Resetarits achieved a career-high of 122 points achieving several significant career milestones. Already the all-time American-born points leader in NLL history, last season Resetarits became the first American-born player to reach 350 career goals, 500 career assists, and four separate 100-point seasons.

"We really like what we've seen from our younger guys and these moves will give that group more opportunity to develop while adding a proven scorer in Travis to the mix," said Wings General Manager Paul Day. "Phil, Joe, and Blaze are first-class teammates, and we thank them for everything they've contributed to the Wings."

"We're excited to welcome Travis and Lukas to the Wings and add to our draft capital ahead of these next two, highly anticipated draft classes," said Wings President Marc Zamarin "Phil has been such a positive addition since joining us ahead of last season and we wish him luck in Ottawa. Joe is a future hall of famer and Blaze's impact on the organization and the Philly lacrosse community has been second-to-none. I'm thrilled for those guys and their families as they return home to upstate New York for this next chapter."

The Wings now anticipate holding a total of eight picks in the first 30 selections of what is projected to be the two deepest drafts in league history with four selections in the first two rounds of the 2026 NLL Entry Draft, as well as four selections in the first two rounds of the 2027 Draft.







