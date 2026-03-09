Black Bears Acquire Justin Sykes from Las Vegas

Published on March 9, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Ottawa Black Bears have made a second trade on deadline day, this time bringing in 24-year-old defenceman/transition Justin Sykes from the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round draft pick and a conditional* 2028 fourth-round draft pick.

Sykes has played two career NLL games since being drafted 21st overall by the Panther City Lacrosse Club in 2023. Sykes was drafted 11th overall by San Diego in the 2024 Panther City dispersal draft and was traded at last year's deadline to Las Vegas. He has played one NLL game with each team.

Sykes played five years of midfield for Hofstra University, starting 49 games and playing in 64. He recorded 72 games and 23 assists (95 points) in those contests. Sykes also captained the Jr. A Mimico Mountaineers to a first-place finish in the OJLL in 2021-22, when he recorded 25 goals and 59 points in 16 games.

He was then drafted first overall by the Cobourg Kodiaks of the MSL in the 2022 Entry Draft. In the MSL, he has recorded 17 goals and 17 assists in 25 games between Cobourg and Peterborough over two seasons.

*The second of the picks will be sent to Las Vegas if Sykes is placed on Ottawa's active roster in either the 2025-26 or the 2026-27 season.

This year, the Black Bears will play four Friday home games and five Saturday home games from November to April.

Next up on the road is a Saturday visit to Calgary on March 14. The Black Bears will be a hosting a watch party at Local Heroes Sports Bar & Grill in Nepean with opening faceoff set for 9 p.m.

Next up at home is a Saturday meeting with Georgia on March 28 at Canadian Tire Centre.







National Lacrosse League Stories from March 9, 2026

