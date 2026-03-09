Thunderbirds Acquire Casey Wilson in Trade with Las Vegas

March 9, 2026

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







HALIFAX, NS - The Halifax Thunderbirds announced today that the team has completed a trade with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

The Thunderbirds have acquired transition player Casey Wilson. In exchange, Halifax has sent defender Tyson Bell, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick to the Desert Dogs.

The best of the Thunderbirds' three first-rounders will be sent to Las Vegas as part of the deal, and if Bell re-signs with the Desert Dogs in the off-season, the pick becomes a 2027 third-rounder.

Wilson, 25, was selected by Las Vegas with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 National Lacrosse League Draft. He is the younger brother of Thunderbirds defender Max.

A graduate of the University of Denver, Casey played in 60 career games for the Pioneers, totalling 14 goals and 12 assists for 26 points, along with 109 loose balls and 28 caused turnovers as a short-stick defensive midfielder.

He was named a Captain for the program in his senior year while also being named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List. Wilson was also named a USILA Honourable Mention All-American in both 2024 and 2025.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder has also represented Canada at both the U-21 and Senior levels, being named to the Canadian Men's roster for the 2023 World Lacrosse Championships.

Playing as a forward in box, the Victoria, British Columbia product has produced for his hometown Shamrocks, totalling 21 goals and 44 points in 13 games back in 2024.

The Thunderbirds would like to thank Tyson for his contributions to the organization over the past five years, both on and off the floor, and wish him nothing but the best in the future.







