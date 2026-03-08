Eight-Goal Second Half Powers Thunderbirds Past Desert Dogs

HALIFAX, NS -- The Halifax Thunderbirds swung the momentum in the second half on Saturday night, scoring eight goals en route to a big home win over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at Scotiabank Centre.

Clarke Petterson continued his strong run of form, finishing with a hat trick and seven points to pace Halifax. Jason Knox has his most productive outing of the season, scoring once and finishing with five points.

Stephen Keogh and Thunderbirds captain Cody Jamieson each had four points apiece, while Brendan Bomberry had three assists.

Jake Withers finished with an assist, while also going 26-for-28 from the face-off stripe and scooping 23 loose balls.

Warren Hill earned his fifth win on the campaign, turning away 42 shots to help his team come out on top.

The two teams came out of the gates strong defensively, with the respective goalies and back ends clamping down on the offences.

Mitch Jones got the scoring started for the visitors, but a late goal from Ryan Terefenko knotted things up with under a minute to play in the first, as Tyson Bell sprung his teammate with a great pass for the transition tally.

After being deadlocked at one through one, the Desert Dogs opened things up to start the second with a four-goal run. Adam Poitras started it off, and he was followed by Jones, Jackson Webster, and Connor Kirst to make it a 5-1 game for Las Vegas at the 7:38 mark of the second.

Jamieson and Jonathan Donville traded power-play goals, keeping the Vegas advantage at four, but a three-goal run by Halifax brought the game close to the end of the frame.

Austin Blumbergs started to help cut into the deficit, hammering a shot coming off the bench for his first National Lacrosse League goal. Petterson followed that up with his first of the night, sticking a shot that fell while running down the left side.

With the final touch of the first half, a loose ball landed with Keogh on top of the crease, and he stuffed it past Landon Kells to make it a 6-5 game in favour of Las Vegas at the half.

Halifax was able to lock in and come out of the half strong, as Will MacLeod finished off a back-post feed from Jake Withers to knot the game up. After a Poitras goal, Ethan O'Connor had an answer in transition, tying it back up at 7-7. Petterson's second of the game came on the power play minutes later, giving Halifax its first lead of the night at the 10:25 mark of the third. That 8-7 scoreline would hold heading into the fourth.

Kyle Killen tied the game up at eight to open the final frame. However, Halifax were able to go on timely runs to help jump ahead for good. That knotting goal was quickly answered by Petterson, completing his hat trick by beating his defender to the front of the net and scoring.

An insurance goal from Nonkon Thompson made it a 10-8 advantage for the Thunderbirds at the 11:10 mark of the fourth. Chris Cloutier brought it back to a one-goal game with a power-play goal, but Knox found himself open on top of the crease off a beautiful feed from Mike Robinson and made no mistake, getting the lead back to two.

From there, Keogh put his final stamp on the game, scoring back-to-back goals -- the first off a quick back cut that got him a look in tight, and the second dropping off a shot on the run with three defenders trailing him.

Las Vegas buried a pair in the closing minutes, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Thunderbirds on the night. They were able to close out the 13-11 victory at home.

Now winners of two straight, the Thunderbirds sit at 5-7 on the year. They'll be aiming for a third consecutive victory when they host the Toronto Rock at Scotiabank Centre on Mar 13. Opening face-off is at 7:30 p.m. AT.







