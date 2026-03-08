Desert Dogs Fall to Thunderbirds in Halifax

Published on March 7, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas Desert Dogs News Release







HALIFAX, N.S. - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (4-7) and Halifax Thunderbirds (5-7) competed in a close matchup, but Halifax was able to pull away with a 13-11 win.

The first quarter featured up-and-down play, but it was mostly defense, with goalies on both ends making strong saves. It was Las Vegas who opened the scoring with about five minutes remaining in the first quarter when the Desert Dogs went on the power play. Mitch Jones capitalized, giving Las Vegas a 1-0 lead. Halifax answered shortly after, tying the game 1-1 on a breakaway goal.

The scoring came quickly for the Desert Dogs in the second quarter. Adam Poitras started the run by diving through the crease, followed by Mitch Jones on a backdoor cut and Jackson Webster with a twister off the turf. While killing off a penalty, Connor Kirst ripped a shot into the net to extend the lead to 5-1.

Halifax stopped the 4-0 run with a power-play goal, but Jonathan Donville answered with his 15th goal of the season. The Thunderbirds then scored three straight to close the quarter. After just two combined goals in the first, the teams combined for nine in the second, with Las Vegas leading 6-5 at halftime.

The Thunderbirds opened the third quarter on the scoreboard, but Adam Poitras answered with his second goal to reclaim the lead. Halifax quickly tied it up at 7-7, but the Thunderbirds pushed ahead and ended the period up 8-7.

The fourth quarter started fast, with Kyle Killen firing a rocket to tie it again. Halifax responded with two quick goals to go up 10-8. A powerplay goal from Chris Cloutier brought the Desert Dogs within one, but Halifax extended their lead with three more tallies.

Cloutier added another powerplay goal, and Killen scored from behind the net, but it wasn't enough. The Desert Dogs fell 13-11.

The Desert Dogs will return home next week for our special St. Paddy's Sunday, Tucker Out Lymphoma Night, on March 15 at 3 p.m. PST.

LVDD TOP THREE SCORERS

#3 Jonathan Donville - 5 points (1G, 4A)

#25 Chris Cloutier - 4 points (2G, 2A)

#67 Kyle Killen - 4 points (2G, 2A)

