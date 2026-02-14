Late Desert Dogs' Push Falls Just Short, Mammoth Win, 13-12, Over Las Vegas

Published on February 13, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Las Vegas, NV - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (4-5) and the Colorado Mammoth (7-2) squared off on Rock the Box night with a battle between two of the league's top teams. Despite a hard-fought contest, it was all love for the Mammoth as they pulled away for a 13-12 victory. For the Desert Dogs, Jonathan Donville reached a milestone, recording his 300th career NLL point in the game.

Mitch Jones, after not scoring a goal last week, opened the scoring on the power play to put the Desert Dogs on the board first. Colorado answered soon after, as former Desert Dog Jack Hannah scored for the Mammoth, setting up a back-and-forth opening stretch. The Mammoth followed with another tally, but Donville responded with a patented snipe to tie the game at 2-2.

Colorado regained momentum with a goal and then added another on the power play to take a 4-2 lead. That advantage was short-lived, however, as Kyle Killen cut into the deficit with a goal from the top of the offensive zone. The Mammoth held a slim 4-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter belonged entirely to the Desert Dogs, specifically Chris Cloutier. Cloutier erupted for three straight goals to open the frame, including his first on the power play. After his scoring run, Colorado answered with a goal to slow the momentum. Still, Jackson Webster capped the half with an unassisted marker, sending Las Vegas into halftime with a 7-5 lead.

Colorado came storming out of the tunnel after the break, scoring four straight goals- including one shorthanded, to take a 9-7 lead. Tyrell Hamer-Jackson stopped the run by bouncing a shot off the turf and past the Mammoth goalie, marking his second goal of the season. Colorado held a slim 9-8 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

What had been a tight contest in Las Vegas came down to the final frame, and Chris

Cloutier struck again on the power play, scoring his fourth goal of the night to tie the game at 9-9. Colorado responded with a four-goal surge of its own, pulling away to secure a 13-9 lead. Needing a strong comeback, Adam Poitras was able to put one in after flying through the crease to close the scoring gap. It was followed up by two Jones' goals giving him a hattrick on the night, the Dogs trailed by just one. A tough fought game for the Desert Dogs, but they came up just short with the final score being 13-12 Mammoth.

The Desert Dogs will have a bye week before returning home on February 27 to face the Vancouver Warriors for "Neon Night." The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive glow sticks as part of the team's festive game-night experience.

LVDD TOP THREE GOAL SCORERS

#16 Mitch Jones - 9 points (3G, 6A)

#25 Chris Cloutier - 7 points (4G, 3A)

#3 Jonathan Donville - 7 points (1G, 6A)







