Desert Dogs (4 - 4) Fall to Georgia Swarm (6 - 3), 12 - 9

Duluth, GA - The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (4-4) and the Georgia Swarm (6-3) both entered the matchup looking to extend their winning streaks, but it was the Swarm who pulled away for a 12-9 victory. Despite the loss, Kyle Killen recorded his second straight hat trick in back-to-back games, while Ben McDonald scored his first goal as a Desert Dog.

The first quarter started as a defensive battle which unraveled after five minutes as the Swarm struck for three straight goals. That momentum was stopped by Chris Cloutier, who finished off a great outlet pass from goalie Landon Kells to get Las Vegas on the board. Georgia answered right back with a breakaway goal, taking a 4-1 lead into the end of the first quarter.

The Swarm opened the second quarter with a goal, but a power-play opportunity for Las Vegas sparked a response. Jonathan Donville slipped a shot into the net, followed by Killen burying one into the same corner. Donville capped the run by ripping an outside shot straight down the middle of the turf and into the net. The three-goal surge from the Desert Dogs cut the deficit to 5-4 in favor of the Swarm. Georgia responded with two goals of its own, restoring the lead and heading into the locker room up 7-4.

The Desert Dogs opened the scoring in the third with a strong transition play that allowed Jackson Webster to bounce the ball past the Swarm goalie's five-hole. Las Vegas later had a goal called back, and Georgia answered with two goals back-to-back. Donville recorded his third goal through three quarters with a shot that trickled in to make it 9-6 in favor of the Swarm. On the next possession, the Desert Dogs responded once again, as Kyle Killen ripped a rocket past the goalie. Georgia continued to hold off Las Vegas, adding another goal to regain a three-goal lead and take a 10-7 advantage at the end of the third quarter.

Needing a big fourth-quarter comeback, the Desert Dogs struck first as Killen completed his hat trick. Georgia answered shortly after making it 11-8. With under two minutes left, McDonald scored a goal, but the Swarm scored right after, sealing a 12-9 win for the Swarm.

