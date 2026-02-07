FireWolves Set for Round Two vs Rival Toronto Rock

Published on February 7, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release









Oshawa FireWolves transition player Patrick Kaschalk (left) vs. the Toronto Rock

(Oshawa FireWolves) Oshawa FireWolves transition player Patrick Kaschalk (left) vs. the Toronto Rock(Oshawa FireWolves)

HAMILTON, ON - With their four game road trip wrapping up this weekend, the Oshawa FireWolves are looking to end it on a high note and sweep the season series against the Toronto Rock tonight at 7:00 PM from the TD Coliseum in Hamilton. Tonight's game will be televised nationally on TSN, TSN+, ESPN+, and NLL+.

Heated Rivalry

The FireWolves face the Rock tonight in what promises to be a heated battle in Hamilton. While the FireWolves secured a narrow 8-7 victory over the Rock at home earlier this season, they now head into a notoriously difficult road environment. History is on their side, however, in their last visit to Toronto, the FireWolves walked away with a dominant 15-4 win. Eager to bounce back into the win column, there would be no better way for the FireWolves to do so than by toppling a provincial rival.

High Note

A road trip for the Oshawa FireWolves saw them drop three tightly contested games on the West Coast. Now that they're back in Ontario, they are eager to secure a victory before returning to the Tribute Communities Centre. In three of their games this season, Oshawa has tallied double-digit goals in all of them and is clicking on the power play. If they keep it up, they will be in good hands against Toronto.

Rowdy Rock

It's always a tough test when the FireWolves enter Rock City. The Toronto Rock fans make their presence known, making the TD Coliseum an intimidating place for visitors. The Rock does not lack for team toughness, and there is no love lost when the FireWolves and Rock square off. Toronto is a big, physical, and fast team that can score from anywhere on the floor, and their transition game is skillful. CJ Kirst was the #1 overall pick in this year's draft and leads the Rock in points, along with Brad Kri on the back end, who anchors the defence. Troy Holowchuk has done well as the starting goaltender, posting a 1-1 record.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Dawson Theede has posted four goals and eight points through his first two games with Oshawa. His addition of scoring and physicality will be needed tonight.

Emerson Clark has been activated from the Practice Roster and will play a big role out of the front door as he will be slotted in on the offensive unit. Clark has played in the NLL before and is not shy to play physically and knock around opponents when called upon.

Opposing Players To Watch

Owen Hiltz is one of the rookies in the Rock offence and has been on a heater lately. He's on a four-game multi-point streak right now and has been perfecting his passing game lately as he's posted eight assists in those four games.

Challen Rogers is starting to find his scoring tough again. Rogers has predominantly been a defender for Toronto, but they have him playing out the front door, and he currently sits fourth in team points.

FireWolves fans are invited to the official watch party for tonight's game at Bond St Event Centre starting at 6:30 pm! And make sure to get tickets for the FireWolves next home game on Saturday, February 14 at 7 pm against the San Diego Seals.

Images from this story







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 7, 2026

FireWolves Set for Round Two vs Rival Toronto Rock - Oshawa FireWolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.