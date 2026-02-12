FireWolves Debut Episode 2 Lacrosse Lives Here Documentary

Published on February 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - In Oshawa and the Durham Region, lacrosse is a way of life.

The Oshawa FireWolves have released Episode 2 of their new documentary series titled Lacrosse Lives Here.

In Episode 2, the FireWolves take a deeper look at the relationship between head coach and general manager Glenn Clark and his son Taggart Clark who is a forward on the team. Then we follow the FireWolves as they travel to face the Halifax Thunderbirds and Georgia Swarm on the road before a three game homestand highlighted by the Teddy Bear Toss, Indigenous Heritage Night, and Green Gaels Night.

The Oshawa FireWolves are building an exciting environment at the Tribute Communities Centre and it's only going to ramp up this season.







