Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Knighthawks

Published on February 7, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the second and final meeting between Vancouver and Rochester this season.

- The Warriors have a 3-1 all-time record against the Knighthawks, including a 1-0 record at home.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Keegan Bal is tied for fourth in the NLL in scoring with 49 points (15-34-49).

- Christian Del Bianco is second in the NLL with a .837 save percentage this season.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Keegan Bal

- Bal is coming off a 12-point outing (2-10-12) last week against the Knighthawks. Bal currently ranks t-4th in the NLL with 49 points, and looks to continue his strong season in this week's rematch.

PLAYER TO WATCH - ROCHESTER

Ryan Lanchbury

- The Burlington, ON native helped lead the Knighthawks offensively last week, putting up four points (1-3-4). He finished last season fifth in points (116), and has 42 points (12-20-42) to start his fourth NLL campaign.

WARRIORS VS KNIGHTHAWKS

Vancouver Rochester

11.1 GF/Game 12.4

8.6 GA/Game 12.1

46.1 Shots/Game 56.4

13.9 PIM/Game 16.7

WHERE TO WATCH

- TSN+

- NLL+

- ESPN+







