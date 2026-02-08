Dickson Hits 600 Goals, King's 10-Point Night Powers Warriors Past Knighthawks

Published on February 8, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







It was a dog fight between the Vancouver Warriors and Rochester Knighthawks in the second game of a back-to-back series at Rogers Arena. Vancouver took the action-packed, back and forth game 16-15. It was a fun game from start to finish that saw big runs and more milestones reached for the Warriors.

The Warriors got the series sweep, and the game lived up to the evening's theme of Wrestling Night, with a number of fights throughout. One flared up during warmups, as Rochester defender Tyler Biles approached center and made comments to the team, so defenceman Jackson Suboch stood up for the group.

Warriors' forward Jesse King had 10 points (4G, 6A) on the evening and was prepared for a gritty game. He never anticipated the game would start the way it did, but he was proud of Suboch for standing up for the team.

"There's obviously some tension with what happened on the floor to one of our brothers last weekend, and props to Subs to for stepping up when a guy comes over our center line and does something like that. So, I mean, all the props to Jackson tonight and I think he handled it well," King said.

The Warriors found themselves down 5-2 early in the contest, and down on a 5-on-3 penalty kill. Defencemen Ryan Dilks, Matt Beers, Owen Grant and Reece Callies killed off the 5-on-3 and King scored a goal right out of the penalty kill which sparked a seven-goal run for the Warriors.

King had two more goals for a natural hat trick, and Curtis Dickson scored a pair to give the Warriors a 7-5 lead to end the first.

"We kind of struggled in the first five minutes tonight, but being able to stay even keel, especially on the offensive side of the ball, and be able to go on those runs [was important]. You just have to be able to understand lacrosse is a game of runs and we're going to have ours," King said.

"Our offence is playing probably the best it has all year so far. So, I think it's just trust in that process and knowing that we're going to be successful if we stick to it."

Vancouver went on a seven-goal run in the first and second quarters that helped them establish a 13-7 lead by the half. Rochester goaltender Rylan Hartley left the game with just under five minutes to go in the second quarter, and Riley Hutchcraft took over between the pipes for the rest of the game.

Dickson finished the game with seven goals, scoring all of them in the first half. He reached a new milestone - 600 career goals - becoming the fourth player in NLL history to do so. King talked about the confidence Dickson instills in his teammates from his play that radiates to the group around him. King has nothing but admiration and praise for his long-time teammate.

"First and foremost, he's just a good friend," King said. "Obviously, I played with Dicks for a long time in Calgary, and then he left and came back, and now we're both here. He does the little things so well, and I think people really undervalue how good of an off-ball player Curtis Dickson is because when he does have the ball on his stick, he is really dynamic, but he works his tail off in the middle of the floor off the ball."

Dickson reflected on the milestone and credited his teammates for helping him get there.

"The teammates I've had over my career have been a big part of that. I've been fortunate enough to play with a lot of really good players that have got me open and got me the ball to score those goals. So, it's just been a lot of fun and if you play long enough, you're going to score a lot of goals; I've been around for a long time. It's a cool milestone, and I'll be able to look back at it after I'm done and be proud of it," Dickson said.

The Warriors' shooting started hot, clicking at nearly 50 percent, which allowed them to get out front early. The Warriors scored just three goals in the second half, but their offence is gelling more every game.

"That's not going to happen every week, but we were finding the back of the net, and we were sharing the ball. Anytime you get the defence moving and finding those open spaces, you're going to have success, so that's something we need to continue moving forward," Dickson said.

The Warriors will travel to Saskatchewan to face the Rush next Saturday, and Dickson says the group will need to bring their A-game as they go up against the top team in the NLL.







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.