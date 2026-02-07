Warriors Take on Knighthawks at Rogers Arena in Second Game of Back-To-Back Contests

Published on February 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







The Vancouver Warriors return to Rogers Arena to face the visiting Rochester Knighthawks on Saturday, February 7th for the return of Warriors' Wrestling Night, presented by VEGAIN. The Warriors faced the Knighthawks last week, emerging victorious with a 16-6 victory.

The Warriors showed how dominant they can be on both ends of the floor, and why they remain one of the best teams in the league. Their offensive superstars capitalized on multiple offensive opportunities, including on the power play, while their defence and goaltending remained sharp and airtight throughout. The effort last Saturday was a clear demonstration of how well rounded and structured this Warriors team is and reflects similar performances we have seen from the team throughout the season thus far. The Warriors now have a 5-2 record and are third in the league standings.

Keegan Bal worked the ball well against the Knighthawks, scoring two goals himself, but also assisting on 10 goals, bringing his point total for the night to 12. He also collected 11 loose balls, highlighting his well-rounded game in all situations. Bal leads the team in points, currently sitting at 49, and shows no signs of slowing down as he continues his high-octane offensive output. Curtis Dickson is second registering 32 points on the season, and had another strong offensive performance, scoring four goals and tallying four assists for an eight-point night. Forwards Jesse King, Adam Charalambides, and Marcus Klarich also had solid nights, with seven (5G, 2A), six (2G, 4A), and five (2G, 3A) points respectively. The Warriors finished the game with 47 shots on goal.

Christian Del Bianco was the defensive highlight of the game, with the Warriors netminder stopping 44 of 50 shots on goal and was 88% in the crease. Del Bianco has the second-highest save percentage in the league sitting at 83.7 percent and has given the Warriors consistent high-level goaltending throughout the season and has been a major part of why both the defencemen and forwards can play confidently in front of him. The Warriors blocked eight shots, with defenceman Shane Simpson registering two. Defenceman Reid Bowering, Reece Callies, and Ryan Dilks also collected 15 of 67 loose Balls, showcasing incredible hustle and commitment to the overall defensive side of the game.

The Rochester Knighthawks will be looking for a redemption performance this week in Vancouver. They finished with 51 shots on goal; Connor Fields and Ryan Smith combined for over half the Knighthawks' shots with 28-16 from Smith and 12 from Fields. Netminder Riley Hutchcraft stopped 28 of 43 shots on goal and for a 65.1% save percentage. They now sit eighth in the league and hold a record of 4-3.

Knighthawks forwards Fields and Ryan Lanchbury were involved in most of the offensive output throughout the game, with both recording one goal and three assists for a total of four points on the night. Fields leads the way for Rochester with 48 points (21G, 27A) and Lanchbury has tallied 42 points (12G, 30A).

Both the Warriors and the Knighthawks remained quite evenly matched in the face-off dot, with Warriors' face-off specialist Max Adler winning 12 of 26 draws, and Knighthawks faceoff specialist Nathan Kapp winning 14 of 23 draws. Both players will match up once more in what is likely to be another close contest.

Faceoff on Saturday is at 7:00 p.m. PT and you can watch the game live on TSN+ and NLL+.

With NLL+ you can re-watch highlights and full games throughout the season.







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.