Warriors Mania Hits Rogers Arena on February 7

Published on February 5, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, BC - Warriors fans, get ready for a thrilling night of action during the ultimate showdown at Rogers Arena! The Vancouver Warriors take on the Rochester Knighthawks in battle during Wrestling Night, presented by VEGAIN, on Saturday, February 7 at 7:00pm. Grab your crew and get set for a night of jam-pack Warriors excitement!

Following a big 16-6 win over Rochester last week, the team sits at 5-2 on the season and return home ready for a must-see rematch. Momentum is building as Rogers Arena becomes a main-event battlefield where the Warriors look to wrangle the opposition and score the takedown. Get ready to cheer, chant, and witness the Warriors deliver nonstop smackdown action all night long!

Wrestling Night Highlights include:

Arrive Early - The first 1000 fans through the doors will receive a special NLL sticker book, perfect for collecting.

National Anthem Performance - A live anthem performance by Celine Wang kicks-off the night and gets the crowd fired up for the action!

Warriors Mania - The Rouge Scholars will keep the crowd pumped with arena-filling music throughout the night, setting the stage for all the slam-packed wrestling and lacrosse action!

VEGAIN Wrestling Ring - Look for live wrestling showdowns featuring pro wrestlers in the Uber Eats Party Zone throughout the game, a high-energy, action-packed experience you won't want to miss! Be sure to catch the wrestling matches pre-game, during the final TV timeout of the first quarter, and at halftime. Get your tickets to the Uber Eats Party Zone HERE!

Don't Tap Out Early - Grab a VEGAIN sample on your way out the doors!

Get ready for a high-energy night of fast-paced lacrosse, jaw-dropping plays, and nonstop action all around the arena. Warriors Mania is in full swing! Get your tickets NOW!

More information on Warriors tickets, including single game, Season Ticket Memberships, group tickets, suites, and more can be found HERE!

2025.26 Home Matchups and Theme Nights:

Wrestling Night, presented by VEGAIN- Saturday, February 7 vs Rochester Knighthawks

Rock & Roll Night, presented by Ticketmaster - Friday, February 20 vs Buffalo Bandits

Women in Sports Night, presented by lululemon - Friday, March 6 vs Toronto Rock

St. Paddy's Night, presented by Uber Eats - Friday, March 20 vs Ottawa Black Bears

Rodeo Night, presented by Langara - Friday, April 10 vs Halifax Thunderbirds

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by The Rec Room - Saturday, April 18 vs Philadelphia Wings







National Lacrosse League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.