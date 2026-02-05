Knighthawks Sign Goaltender Cam MacLeod

(Rochester, NY)... Rochester Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey announced today that the team has signed goalie Cam MacLeod to the practice squad, pending league approval.

In related moves, the Knighthawks placed forward Brad McCulley on the injured reserve list and promoted defenseman Adam Thistlethwaite to the active roster.

The Georgetown, Ontario, native is in his fifth season in the National Lacrosse League, having appeared in six games with the Calgary Roughnecks this season. MacLeod spent two seasons in Calgary and three with Panther City Lacrosse Club. He owns a career 6-8 record, a 12.64 goals-against average, and a .752 save percentage.

MacLeod broke into the NLL in 2021 after signing as a free agent with Panther City. In three seasons in Fort Worth, Texas, he appeared in 37 games and registered a 12.10 goals-against average and a .773 save percentage. He was then acquired by Calgary in the NLL Dispersal Draft in 2024. During the 2024-25 campaign, he posted a 6-4 record, a 12.51 goals-against average, and a .748 save percentage.

MacLeod played Jr. "A" lacrosse with the Coquitlam Adanacs and St. Catharines Athletics. For Coquitlam, he participated in the 2019 Minto Cup. In 2021, MacLeod helped St. Catharines capture the Iroquois Trophy as Ontario Champions (the Minto Cup was not awarded that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

MacLeod played collegiately for the University of Guelph, where he was twice named First Team All-Canadian (2021 and 2022). Internationally, he helped England win its first major box tournament, capturing the 2022 European Box Lacrosse Championship.

Over the past four summers, he has backstopped the Senior "B" Edmonton Miners (Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League) to a bronze and a pair of silver medals at the Presidents Cup tournament. In 2025, MacLeod led the RMLL with an .870 save percentage, while also notching a 7.40 goals-against average.

The Knighthawks return to action Saturday, Feb. 7, traveling to take on the Vancouver Warriors at 10 p.m. EST. Fans can catch all the action on ESPN+ and NLL+.







