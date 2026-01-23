Knighthawks to Host Annual Military Appreciation Night

(Rochester, NY)... The Rochester Knighthawks will host their annual Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, Jan. 31, when they host the Vancouver Warriors at 7 p.m. at Segar & Sciortino Field at The Blue Cross Arena.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Military Appreciation Night rally towel, courtesy of Native Pride. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans will receive a TFL NLL sticker album.

"We are proud to honor our veterans and active-duty service members," said Knighthawks President and General Manager Dan Carey. "Their courage and commitment are the foundation of our freedom, and we thank them for all they have given to our country."

The Knighthawks are offering all United States Military Veterans, Retired, Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard service members one complimentary ticket to the game. Ticket requests must be made prior to game day. To receive your free ticket, please provide valid identification at The Blue Cross Arena will call, such as a Department of Defense (DoD) Common Access Card (CAC), Veteran ID Card (VIC), or a DD-214. Additional tickets are available at a discounted rate. Click here to order.

Military Appreciation Night's first event is the Quilts of Valor ceremony at 3 p.m., which will take place near the eternal flame in The Blue Cross Arena. The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to award service members and veterans quilts of thanks, comfort, and healing. The recipients are nominated each year to receive these one-of-a-kind Quilts of Valor.

Prior to the game, local veterans will take the field to unfurl a 60-foot American flag for the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner. The American Legion Iroquois Post 1587, a veteran organization from the Seneca Nation Cattaraugus Territory (Irving, NY), will present the colors.

The Shootout for Soldiers game, featuring a team of veterans, will again take place at halftime. Throughout the game, the Knighthawks will recognize veterans and active-duty military members.

On Jan. 31, the Knighthawks will host Vancouver in a rematch of the 2025 NLL Quarterfinals. For tickets, fans can visit www.rochesterknighthawks.com or call (585) 400-HAWK (4295).







