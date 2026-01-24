Warriors Respond with 12-8 Win over Black Bears

Vancouver Warriors' Ryan Sheridan and Jesse King on game night

OTTAWA, ON - The Vancouver Warriors took a commanding lead to start the game and never looked back as they defeated the Ottawa Black Bears 12-8 at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Warriors went 3-for-4 on the power play and added eight goals at even strength for their most dominant performance at five-on-five this season.

Forward Keegan Bal had a hat trick and two assists, while Jesse King had six points (2G, 4A). Forwards Adam Charalambides and Curtis Dickson, as well as defenceman Shane Simpson, had two goals apiece, while Matt Beers sent a missile from half-floor for his first goal of the season, catching Black Bears' netminder Zach Higgins as he was sprinting back to the net from the bench.

Goaltender Christian Del Bianco stopped 42 of 50 shots he faced and recorded his 100th career assist on a transition goal from Simpson.

With the win, the Warriors move to 4-2 on the season. Vancouver has one more road game next week against the Knighthawks in Rochester, before returning to Rogers Arena for the back half of the home-and-home on February 7 at 7:00pm PT.

