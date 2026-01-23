National Lacrosse League Partners with TFL for Exclusive Sticker Album

January 23, 2026

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - When nearly 10,000 fans rush through the doors of Ball Arena Saturday night as the Colorado Mammoth prepare to take on the Oshawa FireWolves for the first time in league history, the team's dedicated supporters will be sure to collect their "Get in the Box" cards as they do every game - One of the most fun and activatable aspects for the crowd to get involved with on Mammoth gamedays.

However, the first 1,000 fans who enter the LOUD HOUSE Jan. 24 will also receive a custom 2025-26 National Lacrosse League Sticker Album, as the National Lacrosse League (NLL) has officially partnered with TFL and Nike Lacrosse in bringing some new, collectible fun to life this season!

Featuring space for fans to collect stickers tied to each of the league's 14 teams, the limited edition collector's item presents fans with a challenge to fill the pages of their favorite teams via collecting stickers of their favorite players, teams, mascots, coaches, arenas and beyond available for purchase at TFLSport.com.

With additional space allotted to celebrate specific league events, championship runs and more within the first few pages of the year one initiative, fans have the opportunity to collect unique NLL Player Award-winning cards from the 2024-25 season just the same, including the league's MVP, Goaltender of the Year and more.

Featured as the third team within the book, with each squad listed alphabetically, Colorado's dedicated section showcases a fresh mix of noted veterans and rookies alike.

Mammoth fans will see Colorado's players and associated collectable sticker areas on pages 8-9 when flipping through the 39-page booklet, with the likes of Owen Down, Tim Edwards, Jordan Gilles, Robert Hope, Warren Jeffrey, Andrew Kew, Ryan Lee, Will Malcom, Connor Nock, Braedon Saris, Thomas Vela, Dillon Ward and Wooly featured as collectible sticker options this season!

Fans can also collect the Colorado Mammoth logo, as well as stickers of Head Coach Pat Coyle and three different shots of Ball Arena from last season, which combine to make one giant three-sticker collage!

As the inaugural sticker book continues, fans will have the opportunity to collect NLL UnBOXed franchises just the same, as well professional box lacrosse legends and the Top 10 selections from the 2025 NLL Entry Draft - Meaning there are TWO stickers in rotation for both of Colorado's first-round selections in forward Braedon Saris (drafted No. 5 overall) and defenseman Connor Nock (drafted No. 10 overall).

The final pages of the album also feature a checklist, allowing fans to track which stickers they've collected and still need to find - Creating quite the scavenger hunt for the duration of the season!

Knowing TFL successfully launched its official 2025 TFL x NLL Trading Cards earlier in the season suggests the brand will continue to support the league with unique collectible editions for years to come. So, Mammoth fans who want to own the first album of the series would be wise to swing by Ball Arena pretty early Saturday as the Mammoth look to advance to 5-2 on the season!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels throughout the season for the organization's latest transactions, news and beyond.







