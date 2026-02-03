Navigating the Bye: Week 11 Around the NLL

DENVER - The last time the Burgundy Boys were afforded a bye session, back in Week 4, the squad was just 1-1 after picking up a win against the Vancouver Warriors and dropping a decision to the Philadelphia Wings as one of the many early-season squads stuck in the middle of the standings.

Fast forward a month and a half and Colorado trails just one team, the Saskatchewan Rush, as the Mammoth have established a favorable 6-2 record throughout its first eight contests.

Most recently picking up a DOMINANT win against the three-time defending NLL Champion Buffalo Bandits, 20-9, the stars were out inside the LOUD HOUSE, as Andrew Kew managed a second-consecutive 10-point game amongst his seven goal, 11-point performance. Which, yes, included a sock trick, the second of his professional career.

And while one of the team's most recent additions has only dressed in four contests this season, he ranks second on the team with 33 points (16g, 17a) as the veteran has been absolutely ON FIRE since returning from a hand injury sustained in Week 1.

Despite missing last weekend's beatdown of the Bandits, forward Will Malcom remains atop the team's scoring chart thus far courtesy of 41 points (18g, 23a) in seven appearances. Jack Hannah has been fitting in well just the same, bringing 31 points (8g, 23a) across five games played into this weekend's bye, the hometown kid has been creating space and looks for teammates since being acquired from the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

With the team riding a five-game win streak since Hannah joined the ranks, it's safe to say the Burgundy Boys are feeling hungry and motivated as they remain one of the league's top-ranked squads ahead of the approaching Week 11 slate. Ranked No. 2 overall as the lone squad with a 6-2 record, Colorado sits behind the 7-1 Rush, who are set to face the red-hot San Diego Seals Saturday night, who are rocking a three-game win streak.

Of course, Mammoth fans are likely to root on an old rival in the Seals, per se ... But anybody who's looking for a leg up in the standings on a weekend where Colorado is resting up can recognize a loss for Saskatchewan could go a long way once the postseason playoff pieces begin to fall into place. If the Mammoth are to secure an opening round showcase at Ball Arena come May, they'll need to be ranked within the Top 4 teams. Holding victories over teams currently in playoff contention, including the Vancouver Warriors, Rochester Knighthawks and a 1-1 series against the Georgia Swarm proves they're up to par this time around. However, the boys will need to continue taking care of business come next weekend - in the form of the team's only back-to-back, as an away contest against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs looms on Friday, Feb. 13 before turning things around for a Valentine's Day showcase against the Toronto Rock on Saturday, Feb. 14.

In the meantime, 12 of the league's 14 teams will be on display in Week 11, including an instant rematch between the Knighthawks and Warriors, who stole the media show this week following a controversial collision between goaltender Ryan Hartley and Steph Charbonneau.

Sure, Super Bowl LX is primed to dominate sports circles around the world this weekend. But that fun starts Sunday, so fans around North America can catch six different turf-based showdowns on ESPN+ and NLL+ this weekend, including:

(1-6) Calgary Roughnecks @ (4-5) Ottawa Black Bears (Saturday, Feb. 7 @ 5 p.m. MT)

(2-7) Oshawa FireWolves @ (4-3) Toronto Rock (Saturday, Feb. 7 @ 5 p.m. MT)

(1-6) Philadelphia Wings @ (3-4) Buffalo Bandits (Saturday, Feb. 7 @ 5 p.m. MT)

(4-3) Las Vegas Desert Dogs @ (5-3) Georgia Swarm (Saturday, Feb. 7 @ 5:30 p.m. MT)

(7-1) Saskatchewan Rush @ (4-3) San Diego Seals (Saturday, Feb. 7 @ 8 p.m. MT)

(4-3) Rochester Knighthawks @ (5-2) Vancouver Warriors (Saturday, Feb. 7 @ 8 p.m. MT)

Watching squads other than the Mammoth aren't quite as entertaining as tuning into the Burgundy Boys themselves. But with both of next weekend's opponents in the Las Vegas Desert Dogs and Toronto Rock suiting up this weekend, fans can enjoy a glimpse into what Colorado will be faced with by the time Week 12 rolls around!

During the 2025-26 season, Colorado is scheduled to endure four bye weeks throughout the league's 21-week season in total. With Week 2, Week 4 and soon Week 11 rest sessions out of the way, Mammoth fans will only need to embrace one more weekend without their favorite turfside team, with a Week 18 byes remaining before a potential return to the postseason!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels for the latest transactions, news and beyond as the 2025-26 campaign rages on!

Limited tickets remain available for Colorado's Feb. 14 Valentine's Day showdown against the Toronto Rock, so be sure to lock yours in and get ready to TUSK UP!







