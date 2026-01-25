Mammoth Win Streak Keeps Rolling Via 15-11 Victory over Oshawa FireWolves

Published on January 24, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - The Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) secured a 15-11 victory over the Oshawa FireWolves Saturday night at Ball Arena before 8,682 rowdy fans.

Advancing to 5-2 on the season, Colorado earned its first four-game winning streak since the team's 2021-22 NLL Championship-capturing campaign as the Burgundy Boys remain ranked No. 2 in the league heading into Week 10.

Mammoth forward Andrew Kew led the charge with 10 points (4g, 6a), while Will Malcom (2g, 4a) Thomas Vela (2g, 2a) and Owen Rahn (3g, 0a) did the heaviest lifting for Colorado.

Goaltender Dillon Ward stopped 49-of-60 shots faced as the veteran recorded the 86th win of his career while faceoff specialist Matt Paolatto won 22-of-30 draw opportunities in the win.

In his first game with Oshawa since being acquired by the FireWolves earlier in the week, forward Dawson Theede needed just 41 seconds to get the away team on the board. Collecting an errant shot, the big-bodied forward slammed one past Ward to get the contest started.

But a mere 32 seconds later, Andrew Kew connected with fellow lefty Will Malcom via lob pass - Which "Wild Bill" instantly took to the net and buried one past FireWolves' goaltender Doug Jamieson to knot the game at ones.

The back-and-forth exchange continued as the opening period went on, with Oshawa taking its turn five minutes into quarter one. Alex Simmons rolled high over the set before stepping down and flinging one towards twine, which beat Mammoth goaltender Dillon Ward to grant the FireWolves an early 2-1 advantage.

Stepping into his second-consecutive conversion just over two minutes later, Simmons became the first man on the turf to double down, as the talented scorer fired from afar, now two in a row for the bad guys.

Providing an answer with five minutes to play, Kew scored his first goal as a member of the Mammoth at Ball Arena, as the veteran had previously only played in a pair of road contests thus far. Slinging an overhanded, yet finessed, shot from long range, he earned his sixth of the year.

Igniting the LOUD HOUSE just 26 seconds later, Malcom stepped through a pair of opposing defensemen and found twine as some momentum was building in Colorado's favor and the scoreboard read 3-3.

Continuing the run in furious fashion, Thomas Vela got in on the fun! Finishing a two-man look with the aforementioned Kew, No. 17 took advantage of the space he was allotted, slamming a bouncer past Jamieson, now a third-straight for the Mammoth as the home team was on top for the first time on the night.

Well, he seemed to be feeling the love at home, as Kew rolled high around a screen and sent another effortless looking shot on net, which again beat Jamieson and caused Ball Arena to explode in approval. The weather outside was damn cold to say the least - But things were quickly warming up inside the LOUD HOUSE Saturday night.

When the first 15 came to a close, Colorado was in front 5-3. And with the big man Dawson Theede taking a penalty as the quarter concluded, the Mammoth began quarter two on the power-play.

Gracing the scoresheet in hat-trick fashion, No. 42 was feeling himself in Week 9, as the veteran finished off a man-up swing by flashing one past Jamieson en route to earning the Mammoth a three-goal lead just 75 seconds into the second. The conversion was his second-straight and Colorado's fourth-straight marker as the Burgundy Boys came to play.

However, Tye Kurtz was left alone just outside Ward's crease shortly after, who accepted a dish lob and slammed one past the netminder to bring the FireWolves back to within two at the 2:11 mark.

Two in a row for the visiting contingent, Simmons skipped his way into the set and casually fired away, finding twine and creating some momentum in the opposite favor as Oshawa was back in the contest, down just one.

Fresh off a FireWolves' faceoff win, Oshawa's Zac Masson began sprinting towards the net with the rock and dove towards the crease, but not before firing a quick shot on net, which was successful as the away team fought back to create a 6-6 game.

Scoring in his second-straight game, defenseman Tim Edwards put the burners on in transition fashion, fielded a pass from fellow sprinter Jordan Gilles and flashed a nasty side-armed bid right past Jamison to re-establish a one-goal advantage for Colorado midway throughout the quarter.

Kurtz sprinted into the top of the O-zone, was afforded some space, and quickly took advantage of it, stinging a corner and tying the game once more, this time at sevens with just over seven minutes to play in the half.

Playing in his third game of the season, sophomore forward Owen Rahn collected a rebound, began to run behind the net and turned around, dunking the ball past Jamieson's lower right side to earn Colorado a one-goal lead 70 seconds later.

Rahn's third goal of the season represented the final score of the opening half, with the final six minutes of play scoreless, as the Mammoth took a slight 8-7 lead into the break.

Breaking an 11-plus minute scoreless streak, rookie forward Braedon Saris broke away from his defender directly outside the crease, accepted a dish from Kew and found the back of the net as the Mammoth were up two five minutes into the third.

Sending a bit of a low-to-high approach towards the net, Rahn doubled down two and a half minutes later to reinstate a three-tally lead for the home team.

Four-straight for Colorado and his first of the night, "The Tiger" Jack Hannah looked rather ferocious Saturday night, as No. 33 scored on the move to create an 11-7 contest. Making it look like he may dish the ball, he instead opted into slinging one past Jamieson as Ball Arena exploded again, this time for the hometown kid himself.

Breaking Oshawa's lengthy scoreless streak, Simmons notched his fourth of the night as No. 4 looked up to the task. Back within three, the FireWolves had some work to do.

Able to stir up some trouble and tilt favors back in their direction, the FireWolves scored a second-straight, as Kurtz completed his hat trick with four minutes to play in the third period.

Creating some space on his own, Kew wanted his fourth of the night and got his fourth of the night as he crept inside the formation and was unstoppable, firing high and beating Jamieson once again to earn his ninth point of the game.

When the third period concluded, Colorado was in front 12-9.

Relinquishing a power-play goal to Oshawa to start the fourth, the Mammoth's lead was quickly reduced to two as Kurtz logged his fourth of the contest early.

Following a scoreless seven minutes of action, Vela re-lit the lamp for the good guys with one hell of a twister outside the crease to grant Colorado a late 13-10 advantage with four minutes to play.

Which apparently lit a bit of a fire under Oshawa, as Patrick Kaschalk got the FireWolves back on the board 33 seconds later.

Yet, Rahn used a nearly identical dunk effort from earlier to earn the first hat trick of his young career with two minutes to play to get Colorado back in front by three late.

Filling an empty net for his first of the season and second of his career, defenseman Owen Down put the finishing touches on the top as Colorado claimed a 15-11 victory.

Andrew Kew paced Mammoth scorers with 10 points (4g, 6a), while six other Colorado contributors managed three or more points, including Jack Hannah (1g, 6a), Will Malcom (2g, 4a), Thomas Vela (2g, 2a), Tim Edwards (1g, 3a), Braedon Saris (1g, 3a) and Owen Rahn (3g, 0a).

The Mammoth now prepare to close out its two-game homestand at Ball Arena Saturday, Jan. 31 during a showdown against the Buffalo Bandits.

Limited tickets remain for Colorado's approaching showdown with the three-time defending NLL champions, so be sure to lock yours in and get ready to TUSK UP!

Mammoth fans can stay tuned to coloradomammoth.com and Colorado Mammoth social media channels throughout the season for the latest league updates, team transactions and beyond.







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.