FireWolves Head West to Face Colorado Mammoth

Published on January 24, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa Firewolves forwards Alex Simmons (left) and Tye Kurtz

DENVER, CO - The Oshawa FireWolves continue their road trip as they head to Denver to face the Colorado Mammoth tonight at 9 pm ET at Ball Arena. Despite a setback to the Saskatchewan Rush last weekend, the offense has found its rhythm over the past few weeks and looks to keep that momentum rolling. This crucial matchup for the FireWolves will be available to watch on TSN+, ESPN+, and NLL+.

Transition

For professional athletes, it's always hard to make the transition from a three-game homestand to a four-game road trip on the other side of the league. There's long travel involved, different time zones, and it's harder on the body and mind. Still, the other transition piece in lacrosse is on the floor, and Oshawa has been improving its transition game a lot since the calendar turned to 2026. Patrick Kaschalk, Jaxon Fridge, and Will Johansen have been playing more offensive shifts to help out on scoring as well as dominating on defence. These three players will be heavily involved at both ends of the floor against a Mammoth team that struggles in transition.

The Need for Theede

Earlier this week, the FireWolves announced that they've acquired Brooklin, ON native and former Whitby Warrior Jr A and Green Gaels Jr B member, Dawson Theede, from the Halifax Thunderbirds in exchange for a first-round draft pick in 2028. Theede brings high-octane and high-contact to Oshawa. Standing at 6'3, 206 lbs, Theede isn't afraid to play aggressively and can also score. Over his NLL career, he has tallied 98 goals and 181 points between Rochester, Panther City, and Halifax. Theede will slot into the lineup to throw his weight around and help light up the scoreboard.

Mammoth Menace

Playing in Colorado is never easy. It's called the "Loud House" for a reason, and when they pack in 10,000+ fans every game, it's no surprise as to why. Colorado is coming off an impressive road win a week ago, where they defeated Halifax 11-6 and dominated all areas of the game. Since Jack Hannah joined the team and Andrew Kew has become healthy, the Mammoth has been clicking on all cylinders in the offensive zone. Will Malcom anchors the offence as the leading scorer and is flanked by Braedon Saris and Dylan McIntosh in a surging offensive unit. The bad news for Colorado is that they will be without forward Ryan Lee for the remainder of the season due to injury. Another reason why the Mammoth is a menace is because of goaltending. Dillon Ward has been one of the league's best goalies since the league resumed in 2021-22 and helped the Mammoth win the NLL Finals that year. Ward currently ranks fourth among goalies for GAA and SV%.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Will Johansen continues to impress on defence as he remains in the top 10 in the league for loose ball recoveries.

Look for newcomer Dawson Theede to make his presence felt early in his new threads. Theede tallied an assist against Colorado last week and is hungry for a goal this time around.

Kyle Rubisch has been locked down on the penalty kill and is still able to play with the young guns of the league. Rubisch is tied for 6th in blocked shots in the league and is looking for more.

Opposing Players To Watch

Jack Hannah has been lights out since he put on a Mammoth jersey. In three games, he's scored five goals and 15 points. Hannah is a fast righty who can make a team pay if left open.

Jalen Chaster has been solid in transition and is finding his scoring touch.

You can never watch a Mammoth game without watching Dillon Ward. Ward is as solid as they come and is eager for another win on home floor this season.

The FireWolves will return home to the Tribute Communities Centre on Saturday, February 14 against the San Diego Seals.

Get tickets for the FireWolves next home game by calling 289-577-3473.

