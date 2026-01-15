FireWolves Sign Emerson Clark to a Two-Year Contract

OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) today announced the signing of forward Emerson Clark to a two-year contract and have assigned him to the Practice Roster, pending league approval. In a corresponding move, forward Hawi Francis has been released from the Practice Roster.

The 5'10" 205 lbs forward is from Whitby, ON and is a two-sport athlete who spent three seasons playing hockey for the Oshawa Generals and seven seasons playing professionally in the AHL And ECHL as well as suiting up in several preseason games for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Clark was originally drafted in the fourth round (35th overall) in the 2013 NLL Entry Draft by the Toronto Rock. He most recently suited up in the NLL with the Las Vegas Desert Dogs in 2023 and the Buffalo Bandits in 2024. Clark has 3 points (1g, 2a), 13 loose balls, and 58 penalty minutes in 10 NLL games played.

While playing for the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Clark also spent three seasons playing Junior A lacrosse for the Whitby Warriors where he recorded 16 points (3g, 13a) and 234 penalty minutes in three seasons. He won the Minto Cup in 2011 and 2013 as a member of the Warriors.

Clark will add experience and toughness to the FireWolves roster as they prepare for a four-game road trip before returning home to the Tribute Communities Centre on Saturday, February 14 against the San Diego Seals.

