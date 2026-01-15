Country Music Superstar Steven Lee Olsen Headlines Halftime Show

Published on January 15, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







Oakville, ON - The Toronto Rock of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) are excited to announce that Steven Lee Olsen (SLO) will play the Halftime Show at Rockin' Rodeo Night on Saturday, February 7 when the Rock host the Oshawa FireWolves at TD Coliseum in Hamilton.

Having solidified himself as a Grammy-nominated, chart-topping lyricist and an artist with a global reach, powerhouse vocalist Steven Lee Olsen is one of this generation's most promising Country singer-songwriters with no plans to slow down.

From moving to Nashville on a whim in the early 2000s, driven solely by a deep passion for music and songwriting, to years of tireless work building both artistic and industry success, Steven Lee Olsen has become a country artist deeply in tune with the genre's core themes of love, work, and play. With over 150 million global streams to his name, his songwriting credits include Keith Urban's Grammy-nominated, global #1 hit "Blue Ain't Your Color," along with singles recorded by superstars such as Russell Dickerson, Garth Brooks, Lady A, and more.

This journey has been fully realized through his successful string of albums and EPs, including his hit singles "Raised By A Good Time," "Outta Yours," "Relationship Goals," and the CFL ON TSN Song of the Season "What You're Made Of."

Coming off the heels of his 35-date sold-out Country Night in Canada tour in 2025, Steven Lee Olsen continues to build a powerful live presence. His touring highlights include supporting Russell Dickerson, standout festival performances at Canada's largest country music festival, Boots and Hearts, Montreal's Lasso Montréal Festival, and Manitoulin Country Fest in Northern Ontario. He has also supported Old Dominion on their No Bad Vibes tour alongside Frank Ray and Shawn Austin, with stops in key markets including Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and beyond.

Throughout the past year, Olsen highlighted his ever-evolving artistry and identity as a singer-songwriter, further carving his name in country music. Stay tuned for more to come.

Speaking of more to come, stay tuned for more details about everything going on at Rockin' Rodeo Night!

For more information on Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 905-426-4744, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.