What to Watch for vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs

Published on December 27, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Hamilton, ON - The Toronto Rock get back to action coming off a bye week to host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs tonight at TD Coliseum in Hamilton. Both teams come into the game with identical 1-1 records on the season.

Fans can watch the game vs. Las Vegas at 7:00pm ET on TSN's digital platform TSN+ via TSN.ca and the TSN App as well as ESPN+. To stream the game on TSN+ or ESPN+, a paid subscription is required. Fans can also stream the game live and for FREE on NLL+.

Here's what to watch for in Saturday's matchup.

The Rock have been bit by the bye week bug. The team has played just twice while already having two bye weeks. It's tough for a team to find its identity and get into a groove with playing so infrequently early. Mix in the holidays and it almost feels like this is once again the first game of the season. The Rock will want to start on time and get a jump on their opponent to avoid chasing the game.

Number one overall draft pick CJ Kirst is tied for the team lead in points with fellow rookie Owen Hiltz with 8 points each.

Speaking of Kirst, CJ will face his brother Connor for the first time in the NLL. Connor previously served as the captain of the Desert Dogs. The brothers Kirst posted a playful video on their "Kirst Brothers Lacrosse" Instagram account earlier this week with Connor joking about punching CJ in the face, "because that's legal." Keep an eye on them as the righty Defender Connor will be matched up against the lefty Forward CJ in tonight's game.

This is only the third all-time meeting between the Rock and the Desert Dogs and the first in Rock City. The clubs have split the first two matchups in Las Vegas.

The Iceman cometh. The Rock offence will get a boost with the return of Dan Craig to the lineup. He missed the home opener with an illness. He does all the little things that don't always show up on the stats sheet. He's very important to the Rock's success.

During the bye week, the Rock signed goaltender Dante Mancini to a 3-year agreement and placed him on the Practice Roster. Mancini is no stranger to the TRAC as he is from Oakville and played his Jr. A lacrosse for the Oakville Buzz.

INJURY REPORT: TD Ierlan is on the PUP List. Zack Kearney is on the Season Ending Injured Reserve List.

The Rock will have a third bye week to begin the new year before travelling westward to California to face San Diego on Friday, January 9 at Pechanga Arena.

