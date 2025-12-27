Bandits at Roughnecks: How to Watch, Lineup Notes, and Storylines

The Bandits visit Calgary for their 1st road game of the season.

After another week-long hiatus, the Buffalo Bandits are back with their first road contest of the season against the Calgary Roughnecks at WestJet Field at Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday at 8 p.m.

The Bandits (1-1) are coming off a 9-8 overtime loss to the Halifax Thunderbirds, who stormed back with five of the final seven goals in the second half.

Buffalo is tasked with facing another successful second-half team in Calgary which - despite being 0-2 - scored five in the final quarter of its Week 1 game against the Saskatchewan Rush and was tied 10-10 with the Toronto Rock in the final five minutes on Dec. 13.

"They definitely seem to be a resilient bunch," Bandits coach John Tavares said. "They've had two tough games. One they had a lead, and one they showed that they can play from behind as well. They played against two very good teams in Saskatchewan and Toronto. We definitely have our work cut out for us."

Calgary demonstrated its second-half success last year at KeyBank Center against the Bandits as a 9-9 tie late in the third quarter blossomed into a 17-11 Roughnecks win.

The Roughnecks scored seven times in the fourth quarter of the contest last year. These are the kinds of situations assistant captain Nick Weiss said his group needs to improve in after allowing three pivotal fourth-quarter tallies to Halifax.

"It was really little mental mistakes that we made that they capitalized on," Weiss said of the Halifax game. "Just positionally, we wanted to be able to force them out and not sit. I think we sat too much, and I think we just need to clean up some of our communication. ... We're a veteran group that has played together for a while, so we just need to be better in the big moments."

Tavares said last season's loss to the Roughnecks will be something he talks about to the team pregame.

"The fact that they came into Buffalo and beat us on our own turf, now we get the opportunity to get them back for what they did to us last year," Tavares said. "Guys definitely remember the past and how games went, and this is a game that gives us an opportunity."

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Bandits' clash with the Roughnecks.







