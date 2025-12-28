Rush Strike down Halifax

Saskatoon, SK - Ryan Keenan had 6 points, and Frank Scigliano made 32 saves to find a win on the road in Halifax.

Halifax's Dawson Theede got the Thunderbirds on the board early in the first. But that lead didn't last as Matt Acchione scored his first career NLL goal to tie the game at 1 with 6 minutes remaining in the 1st quarter. Terefenko scored for Halifax, and Zach Manns continued to add to his goal total to end the quarter tied 2-2.

Matt Acchione wasted no time scoring his second goal, putting us up 3-2 on a breakaway less than a minute into the second quarter. Captain Ryan Keenan scored his first goal of the game on the power play at the 10-minute mark. Staats and Jamieson briefly tied it up for the Thunderbirds before Josh Zawada scored to end the first half up 5-4.

Halifax managed to briefly take the lead in the third off goals from Jamieson, Staats, and Robinson. Manns added his second of the game early in the quarter, and Austin Shanks scored at the end of the third to tie it all up heading into the fourth quarter.

Halifax briefly regained the lead a minute into the fourth quarter. Ryan Keenan and Robert Church scored just under two minutes apart to take back the lead. Staats scored his third goal of the game, tying it up for the final stretch of the game. Austin Shanks, once again, played the hero, scoring with just over a minute left for a final score of 10-9.

