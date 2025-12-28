Desert Dogs Down Rock, 17-11

Published on December 27, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







Hamilton, ON - The Toronto Rock (1-2) scored the first goal but quickly fell behind and just couldn't catch up to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs (2-1) in a 17-11 loss on Saturday night at TD Coliseum in Hamilton.

"We just didn't play good," said veteran defender Brad Kri who surpassed the 1,100 career loose ball recoveries mark. "It wasn't good enough in the first, second, third, or fourth quarter. We've got some thinking to do and we're going to have to figure this out."

Josh Jubenville got the Rock going early scoring the first of two goals on the night. The lead didn't last long and before the end of the first quarter the Rock trailed 3-1. An even second quarter had the Rock down 6-4 at the break.

While this game unfolded in a somewhat similar fashion as the Rock's Home Opener win two weeks ago, the start of the third did not.

Very early in the quarter, Rock starter Troy Holowchuk sustained an injury giving way to Nick Rose. Coming in cold, the Desert Dogs got to the veteran quickly, scoring on the power play to make it 7-4 Las Vegas. It was the first of three straight for the visitors who jumped out to a 9-4 lead. The Rock roared back with three of their own but they had lost ground by quarter's end trailing 11-8.

In total, a 6-1 run that began with 5 seconds left in the third and carried through the better part of the fourth quarter was more than enough for Las Vegas to take full control of the game and leave Rock City with a 17-11 win. Holowchuk did return later in the game to play the final minutes.

In the loss, Nick Rose played his 209th career game with the Rock, passing Bob Watson for second all-time. He now only trails Colin Doyle who sits first with 218 GP.

CJ Kirst continues to impress on the offensive side. He scored four goals and added an assist while also picking up 10 loose balls and causing a turnover.

The Rock were 0-for-1 on the power play while the Desert Dogs were 3-for-3.

The Toronto Rock have another bye week on the horizon to begin the new year. The Rock will next see action on Friday, January 9 at San Diego.

For more information on Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 905-426-4744, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.