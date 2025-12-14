Rock Win Thrilling Home Opener, 11-10

Hamilton, ON - The Toronto Rock (1-1) started slow but were hot when it mattered in their 11-10 thrilling home opener win over the Calgary Roughnecks (0-2) on Saturday night at TD Coliseum in Hamilton. It was the Rock's first game at home in Hamilton since defeating Rochester 13-6 on April 13, 2024.

The Rock chased the game for the first half, trailing 3-1 after one and 6-4 at the half. Josh Dawick's first goal of the night with 50 seconds left in the first quarter was the historic first Rock score at the newly renovated building in the heart of the 'Hammer'.

In the third quarter, momentum started to shift. The Rock scored first, and it shifted the pressure to the visitors despite the fact Calgary still had the upper hand on the scoreboard. The Rock still trailed by a pair through three quarters, down 8-6, but something was brewing.

Mark Matthews scored 2:23 into the fourth quarter and Chris Boushy scored 11 seconds later and, in a flash, the game was tied 8-8. Owen Hiltz's second goal and Dawick's third made it four in a row for the Rock and gave them a 10-8 lead. However, the Roughnecks weren't going to go down with a fight, especially since they controlled the scoreboard for most of the night. Calgary scored a pair to even the score 10-10.

With just over two minutes to play, Boushy's third goal of the game would stand up as the game winner as Nick Rose and the Rock defence shut the door en route to the historic win.

"It was exciting. We were saying in the room after the game, it is really hard to get wins in this league," said Boushy. "Last year we had six or seven of those that we were on the losing end of so it was nice to come out on top."

It was the home debut for the big three rookies, and they all found the back of the net at least once. CJ Kirst had a goal and three assists while Hiltz had a big night scoring twice and adding four assists for six points. Sam English scored his first NLL goal and picked up one helper.

"This is a special place, I grew up watching this team, I grew up 10 minutes away from here, it was a special day, it was awesome and I can't wait for more," said English.

Rose stopped 38 of 48 in his 208th game in a Rock jersey which tied him for the second most games played in Rock history with Bob Watson. Rose trails all-time Rock games played leader Colin Doyle (218) by 10. Rose's next appearance in blue, red, and white will move him into sole possession of second spot.

The Rock were 0-for-4 on the power play while the Roughnecks were 2-for-3.

The Toronto Rock have another bye week coming up as we approach the holiday season, but they will be back in action at home on Saturday, December 27 for Retro Rewind Night against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs at 7pm at TD Coliseum.

