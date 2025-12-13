Wings Postgame: Wings (8) vs. Mammoth (7) Final
Published on December 13, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings News Release
The Philadelphia Wings kicked off their 2025-26 NLL season in dramatic fashion, edging out the Colorado Mammoth by a single goal in the team's home opener.
Newly acquired forward Eric Fannell wasted no time making his presence felt, scoring the first goal of the game, and his first as a Philadelphia Wing.
Rookie Landon Sinfield scores his first NLL goal, paving the way for a promising season.
The Philadelphia Wings hit the road for next week's matchup against the Rochester Knighthawks on Saturday, December 20.
POSTGAME NOTES
Saturday, December 13, 2025
Xfinity Mobile Arena
PHILADELPHIA WINGS 1-0 8
FINAL
7 COLORADO MAMMOTH 1-1
1ST 2ND 3RD 4TH OT T GOALTENDERS
PHI 2 5 0 1 - 8 PHI: Damude (52/59)
COL 1 2 1 3 - 7 COL: Ward (34/42)
GOALSCORERS
PHI: Resetarits (2), Fannell (2), O'Neill (1), Sinfield (1), Messenger (1), Caputo (1)
COL: Malcom (2), Chaster (2), McIntosh (2), Lee (1)
