Philadelphia Wings Announce Promotional Theme Nights for the 2025-2026 Season

Published on December 10, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







PHILADELPHIA - Today, with just 3 days remaining until the home opener on Saturday, December 13, the Philadelphia Wings announced their exciting lineup of promotional theme nights for the 2025-2026 season. Tickets for all games are on sale now at wingslax.com.

All season long, the Wings will host a variety of theme nights to excite every fan, featuring returning favorites and exciting new additions. Among the new additions, Wings fans will have the opportunity to rock and roll all night as the Wings celebrate KISS Night on Friday, January 23. In honor of Autism Acceptance Month, join the Wings on Saturday, April 11 for the Autism Acceptance Game presented by Kidology - a special evening of lacrosse, inclusion, and allyship.

The Wings are proud to announce the return of several fan-favorite theme nights for the 2025-26 season. After last year's tail-wagging success, the Wings are thrilled to welcome furry friends back to the arena for the fan-favorite Bark in the Bowl presented by Tito's on Sunday, February 22. Also returning and proving once again that it was not a phase, the Wings will embrace their inner emo for An Emo Evening Vol. IV on Friday, January 9.

For families, the fun continues with the Marvel Super Hero™ Game presented by Inspira Health on Sunday, March 29, as the Wings take on the Toronto Rock with special Marvel-themed promotions. Don't miss the ultimate birthday celebration on Sunday, March 8 as the Wings celebrate their favorite furry dragon for Wingston's Birthday.

View highlights from the schedule below:

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 13 AT 1:00 P.M. - Wings Home Opener

FRIDAY, JANUARY 9 AT 7:00 P.M. - An Emo Evening Vol. IV

FRIDAY, JANUARY 23 AT 7:00 P.M. - KISS Night

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22 AT 3:00 P.M. - Bark in the Bowl presented by Tito's

SUNDAY, MARCH 8 AT 3:00 P.M. - Wingston's Birthday

FRIDAY, MARCH 27 AT 7:00 P.M. - Dollar Ice Cream Game presented by Turkey Hill

SUNDAY, MARCH 29 AT 1:00 P.M. - MARVEL Super-Hero Game presented by Inspira Health

SATURDAY, APRIL 11 AT 7:00 P.M. - Autism Acceptance Game presented by Kidology | Dollar Ice Cream Game presented by Turkey Hill

Additional promotional elements and theme night details will continue to be announced throughout the season.

The Philadelphia Wings will kick off the 2025-26 NLL season at home against the Colorado Mammoth on Saturday, December 13, at 1:00PM at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Tickets are available at wingslax.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.