Philadelphia Wings Acquire 2026 First-Round Pick and 2028 Second-Round Pick in Exchange for Mitch de Snoo

Published on December 10, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Wings today announced that the team has acquired a conditional 2026 first-round pick and conditional 2028 second-round pick in the NLL Entry Draft from the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for defenseman Mitch de Snoo.

The Wings now anticipate holding three selections in the first round of the 2026 NLL Entry Draft, along with two selections in the first round of the 2027 Draft.







