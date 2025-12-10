Philadelphia Wings Acquire 2026 First-Round Pick and 2028 Second-Round Pick in Exchange for Mitch de Snoo
Published on December 10, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings News Release
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Wings today announced that the team has acquired a conditional 2026 first-round pick and conditional 2028 second-round pick in the NLL Entry Draft from the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for defenseman Mitch de Snoo.
The Wings now anticipate holding three selections in the first round of the 2026 NLL Entry Draft, along with two selections in the first round of the 2027 Draft.
Check out the Philadelphia Wings Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from December 10, 2025
- Philadelphia Wings Announce Promotional Theme Nights for the 2025-2026 Season - Philadelphia Wings
- Philadelphia Wings Acquire 2026 First-Round Pick and 2028 Second-Round Pick in Exchange for Mitch de Snoo - Philadelphia Wings
- Mammoth Head East for Matinee Matchup against Philadelphia Wings - Colorado Mammoth
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Wings Stories
- Philadelphia Wings Announce Promotional Theme Nights for the 2025-2026 Season
- Philadelphia Wings Acquire 2026 First-Round Pick and 2028 Second-Round Pick in Exchange for Mitch de Snoo
- Philadelphia Wings Announce 2025-26 Season Roster
- Philadelphia Wings Acquire Brian Cameron in Trade with Colorado Mammoth
- Philadelphia Wings Announce 2025-26 Season Roster