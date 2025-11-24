Philadelphia Wings Announce 2025-26 Season Roster
Published on November 24, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings News Release
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Wings have finalized their roster for the 2025-26 National Lacrosse League season as Training Camp officially wraps. The Wings enter the season with a strong mix of veteran leadership and promising newcomers, aiming to build on last year's performance.
The offensive unit will be led by veteran forwards Joe Resetarits and Blaze Riorden, alongside key contributors Brennan O'Neill and Sam LeClair. New to the team, Eric Fannell and Landen Sinfield join the Wings offense as well, looking to contribute in their first season of play in Philadelphia.
On the defensive side, key players like Ryan Wagner and Alex Pace return, looking to improve on their 55+ loose ball recovery seasons. In net, Nick Damude and Deacan Knott return as the Wings' goalie duo.
See below for a complete roster for the Wings 2025-26 NLL season:
Forwards (F):
34 - Brennan O'Neill
44 - Brian Cameron
21 - Dalton Young
43 - Eric Fannell
15 - Joe Resetarits
29 - Landen Sinfield
19 - Phil Caputo
92 - Sam LeClair
Defensemen (D):
42 - Alex Pace
17 - Bo Columbus
16 - Chris Corbeil
26 - Isaiah Davis-Allen
77 - Kevin Lynch
12 - Liam Patten
96 - Mike McCannell
6 - Mitch Armstrong
73 - Nick Rowlett
8 - Pat Foley
94 - Ryan Wagner
Goaltenders (G):
30 - Deacan Knott
39 - Nick Damude
In addition to the 21-man roster, the Wings have designated the following players to the practice roster and as physically unable to perform (PUP):
Practice Roster:
37 - Cody Inness (F)
32 - Ben Kromer (D)
Physically Unable to Perform:
10 - Blaze Riorden (F)
27 - Evan Messenger (D)
Additionally, the Wings have listed the following players on Injured Reserve:
Injured Reserve:
22 - Michael Sowers (F)
13 - Scott Dominey (D)
The Philadelphia Wings open the 2025-26 season at home on Saturday, December 13, at 1:00 PM vs. Colorado at Xfinity Mobile Arena.
Tickets are available at WingsLAX.com.
