Philadelphia Wings Announce 2025-26 Season Roster

Published on November 24, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Wings have finalized their roster for the 2025-26 National Lacrosse League season as Training Camp officially wraps. The Wings enter the season with a strong mix of veteran leadership and promising newcomers, aiming to build on last year's performance.

The offensive unit will be led by veteran forwards Joe Resetarits and Blaze Riorden, alongside key contributors Brennan O'Neill and Sam LeClair. New to the team, Eric Fannell and Landen Sinfield join the Wings offense as well, looking to contribute in their first season of play in Philadelphia.

On the defensive side, key players like Ryan Wagner and Alex Pace return, looking to improve on their 55+ loose ball recovery seasons. In net, Nick Damude and Deacan Knott return as the Wings' goalie duo.

See below for a complete roster for the Wings 2025-26 NLL season:

Forwards (F):

34 - Brennan O'Neill

44 - Brian Cameron

21 - Dalton Young

43 - Eric Fannell

15 - Joe Resetarits

29 - Landen Sinfield

19 - Phil Caputo

92 - Sam LeClair

Defensemen (D):

42 - Alex Pace

17 - Bo Columbus

16 - Chris Corbeil

26 - Isaiah Davis-Allen

77 - Kevin Lynch

12 - Liam Patten

96 - Mike McCannell

6 - Mitch Armstrong

73 - Nick Rowlett

8 - Pat Foley

94 - Ryan Wagner

Goaltenders (G):

30 - Deacan Knott

39 - Nick Damude

In addition to the 21-man roster, the Wings have designated the following players to the practice roster and as physically unable to perform (PUP):

Practice Roster:

37 - Cody Inness (F)

32 - Ben Kromer (D)

Physically Unable to Perform:

10 - Blaze Riorden (F)

27 - Evan Messenger (D)

Additionally, the Wings have listed the following players on Injured Reserve:

Injured Reserve:

22 - Michael Sowers (F)

13 - Scott Dominey (D)

The Philadelphia Wings open the 2025-26 season at home on Saturday, December 13, at 1:00 PM vs. Colorado at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Tickets are available at WingsLAX.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.