Wings Form Strategic Partnership with Jersey Box Lacrosse

PHILADELPHIA - Today the Philadelphia Wings announced it has formed a strategic partnership with Blue Star Lacrosse and its Jersey Box Lacrosse program to provide exclusive training opportunities and experiences to players and families from its Jersey Boys and Jersey Girls box lacrosse teams. Throughout their winter box lacrosse season, members of the program will receive coaching and insights directly from Wings players, along with exclusive access and benefits during the Wings season at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

"This has long been a goal of ours, to intentionally align shoulder-to-shoulder with like-minded programs in our region to further advance and develop the next generation of players," said Wings President Marc Zamarin. "With this formal relationship, these players and families will have access to our world-class athletes and coaches as part of their box lacrosse experience. I want to commend and thank Don Green, Marty Kupprion, and Murf Butler for their efforts to grow the game and their commitment to bringing this partnership to life."

Jersey Box Lacrosse and its teams are club-agnostic box lacrosse teams for players ranging from third grade through high school designed to provide elite-level coaching and development with a human approach to the game. Training primarily out of XL Sports World in Mt. Laurel, NJ the teams will be coached by a venerable "Who's Who" of lacrosse talent from the region.

The Jersey Girls teams will be led by Sam Swart and Marty Kupprion. Swart is a two-time high school All-American from Archbishop Carroll who went on to star at Syracuse University. She was a member of the US Women's Box Lacrosse team that captured the first ever gold medal at the 2024 World Box Lacrosse Championships and now resides in South Jersey. Kupprion was a four-year attackman at the University of Delaware who recently joined Blue Star as president after a storied 15-year career developing the NXT club program and its affiliated box teams, the 99ers and A's.

The Jersey Boys teams will be led by Brett Manney and Murf Butler. Manney spent 15 season in the National Lacrosse League after a stellar career at the University of Delaware, which he attended after starring at Holy Ghost Prep. Butler serves as the Associate Director of Blue Star Lacrosse and is the Defensive Coordinator for Shawnee High School (Medford, NJ). He was 2023's South Jersey Assistant Coach of the Year.

"We can confidently say we have a world-class coaching staff with international experience, and our players are going to have a lot of fun with this opportunity. I am thrilled to coach and work alongside Brett Manney and Sam Swart again and continue our momentum with growing box lacrosse in this region," said Kupprion. "Working closely with the Wings gives us the ability to provide even more teaching, coaching, and that pro lacrosse game-day experience."

Having long-been a training staple for the world's most successful professional players, the adoption and integration of the box format has grown exponentially at the youth level as the NLL grows in popularity and access to programs like Jersey Box increases. One of the most unique features of box lacrosse as compared to field lacrosse is that the rules and equipment are consistent for both boys and girls, creating an exciting development opportunity.

Kupprion added, "Earlier in my career, I had the chance to coach both boys and girls box lacrosse with programs like the A's and 99ers, and I saw firsthand how powerful it is to introduce players - especially girls - to this challenging new version of the sport we love. With Jersey Box, we're taking that same intentional approach by training boys and girls side-by-side, raising the bar for everyone, and creating a stronger lacrosse community. We're pumped to join forces with the Wings and grow real box lacrosse here in Jersey."

Tryouts for the program are scheduled for Saturday, October 18th at XL Sports World in Mt. Laurel, NJ. Girls tryouts are from 5-7pm and boys from 7-9pm. From there, players and families can expect weekly practices from December through February, with multiple tournaments and Play Days over the course of the season, as well. Throughout the season, the teams and players will be followed and highlighted on the Wings' official social media accounts, providing unmatched exposure for a youth box program.

For more information and to register for tryouts, visit https://www.bluestarlacrosse.com/jerseyboxlacrosse







