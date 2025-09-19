Toronto Rock 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule Announced

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







Oakville, ON - The Toronto Rock today unveiled its 2025-26 regular season schedule, playing an 18-game regular season slate over 21 action packed weeks. The Rock will return to TD Coliseum in Hamilton to play their nine regular season home games starting in December.

The regular season begins with NLL Faceoff Weekend, highlighted by the Rock's trip to Oshawa to take on the recently relocated FireWolves on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 PM ET. The Rock's reloaded roster will include CJ Kirst who was the first overall selection in the 2025 NLL Draft out of Cornell University. Rock City will get their first look at Kirst in a home blue jersey on Saturday, December 13 when the Rock welcome the Calgary Roughnecks to TD Coliseum for the Home Opener presented by Rheem.

Fans can watch the NLL all season long live on TSN+ and NLL+ in Canada and ESPN+ in the United States.

The NLL is currently planning numerous announcements leading up to the start of the 2025-26 season, including the full "NLL Friday Night on TSN" linear broadcast schedule in Canada, the initial ESPN+ Saturday Showcase games of the week in the U.S., and the third wave of NLL UnBOXed™ markets set to join the League's expanding activation footprint throughout North America.

The Rock theme night schedule will be released alongside single game tickets going on sale in early October. Sign up for the Rock Insider to stay up to date on all the latest ticket on sale dates and Toronto Rock news. Season Memberships went on sale earlier this week and are the best way to lock in the best seats at the absolute best price for the entire 2025-26 season at TD Coliseum in Hamilton.

For more information on Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 905-426-4744, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from September 19, 2025

Toronto Rock 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule Announced - Toronto Rock

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.