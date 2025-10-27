Chris Boushy Re-Ups for 2 Years

Toronto Rock News Release







Oakville, ON - Toronto Rock Owner, President, and General Manager Jamie Dawick announced today that star forward Chris Boushy has re-signed with the Rock on a two-year agreement coming off the first 40-goal season of his career in 2024-25.

The 28-year-old who was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, has paid huge dividends since the Rock spent a 2026 first-round pick to acquire the gifted righty from Halifax during the 2023 off-season.

Boushy's journey to NLL stardom was a winding road and should serve as inspiration for younger players looking to find their way at the pro level.

After being drafted by Saskatchewan 31st overall in 2017, he didn't make the Rush out of training camp and was released. The following season, he signed with the Buffalo Bandits and again, didn't make the squad out of training camp. A short time later, he signed with Calgary leading into the 2018-19 season.

With 8 games and 14 points on his Roughnecks resumé, he was dealt mid-season to the Rochester Knighthawks and really began to find his groove, scoring 14 goals and 22 points over the final 8 regular season games. Then came the 2019-20 season and the Knighthawks relocated to Halifax. Boushy struggled to get into the lineup regularly for the Thunderbirds dressing for only four games and scoring just one goal prior to the pandemic shutdown.

Coming out of the COVID-19 break, Boushy scored 26 and 38 goals in 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively, for the Thunderbirds. Following the 2022-23 campaign, he found his way to Toronto and has really blossomed.

In his debut season with the Rock, Boushy set a then career-high with 59 points in just 16 games in 2023-24. He followed that up with an eye-popping 40 goals, 32 assists, and 72 points in 2024-25. Each of those totals were career highs for the gritty forward who plays with more emotion than most.

With a reloaded offence in Rock City, the sky is truly the limit for Boushy.

Toronto Rock training camp opens on Saturday at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre.

