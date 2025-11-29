Rock Drop Opener 8-7

Published on November 28, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Toronto Rock (0-1) came up just short in the fourth quarter allowing the Oshawa FireWolves (1-0) to come back in the late going to escape with an 8-7 win in their first ever game at Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa.

It took a while for either team to get on the board but when the first goal of the new NLL season was scored, it was quite fittingly the 2025 first overall pick CJ Kirst who opened the scoring. With less than a minute to go in the frame the FireWolves tied the score to end the quarter tied 1-1.

Chris Boushy got a generous bounce to fall behind Oshawa goaltender Doug Jamieson about a third of the way through the second quarter to put the Rock up 2-1. The FireWolves scored three straight to take a 4-2 edge. Just 52 seconds after Oshawa went up by a pair, Rock captain Challen Rogers scored a power play goal to draw the Rock to within one before the half, trailing 4-3.

Kirst scored his second of the game just 33 seconds into the third quarter tying the score 4-4. Rogers added his second goal just a couple of minutes later and the Rock were up 5-4. The momentum had swung in the Rock's favour as Nick Rose shut the door, keeping the FireWolves off the board.

After Oshawa tied the score in the fourth quarter, another one of the Rock's super rookies scored his first NLL goal when Owen Hiltz buried one past Jamieson to give the Rock a 6-5 lead. Oshawa would tie the game and take the lead with a pair of goals about three minutes apart. After the Rock killed off a FireWolves power play, it was Hiltz again that stepped up and tied the score 7-7.

In the final minute of play, Ethan Walker scored the go-ahead goal for Oshawa with 53 seconds remaining. The Rock failed to get the ball back and mount another scoring attempt and the FireWolves hung on for the win.

Kirst finished the night with two goals and two assists in his NLL debut.

"It was tough coming up short, but having the opportunity to compete in a real game after putting in so many hours in training camp was great, This team has grown a lot over the past four weeks and overcoming adversity is how you grow closer," said Kirst. "It was a dream come true to finally pull on the Rock jersey."

Hiltz had a lot of great chances and finished with a pair of goals on seven shots.

"First game of the season, first game in the big leagues, after that first period we were in it," said Hiltz of his first game in the NLL.

Rose stopped 32 of 40 shots in his return to the Rock. Jamieson was incredible at the other end of the floor stopping 48 of 55 shots.

The Rock were 1-for-2 on the power play while the FireWolves were 0-for-3.

The Toronto Rock will begin the home portion of their schedule following a bye week on Saturday, December 13 at 7pm at the brand-new TD Coliseum in Hamilton against the Calgary Roughnecks.

For more information on Toronto Rock tickets, please contact a Toronto Rock account executive by phone at 905-426-4744, by email at tickets@torontorock.com or visit torontorock.com.







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.