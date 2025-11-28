Oshawa FireWolves Battle Toronto Rock in Inaugural Season Opener

Published on November 28, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves News Release







OSHAWA, ON - The Oshawa FireWolves (0-0) are getting geared up to play the first ever professional lacrosse game in the Durham Region against the Toronto Rock (0-0) on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 pm ET at the Tribute Communities Centre for their Inaugural Game presented by the City of Oshawa. This historic matchup will kick off the 2025-2026 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season and is available to watch nationally on TSN as well as TSN+, ESPN+, and NLL+.

New Beginnings Await

The FireWolves have found a new home in Oshawa, Ontario and are excited to play in a city that has deep lacrosse roots. With a move to a new city and country, the players, coaching staff and ownership group are optimistic that the franchise will be in the Durham Region for a long time and a few players are looking forward to playing in their hometowns.

Around The Block

Now that there is a professional lacrosse team in Durham, it's not just the players, coaching staff and owners that are eager about the move; so too are the fans. With multiple different lacrosse centers in Durham and surrounding areas, many of them are 'fired' up about the FireWolves finding a home in Oshawa. Many local lacrosse associations have been involved thus far with buying seasons tickets and were a part of the teams' schedule release video. Many lacrosse and sport fans are thrilled about the FireWolves organization coming to a lacrosse market with a deep sports history.

New Look Rock

The Toronto Rock had the first three draft picks in the 2025 NLL Entry Draft and selected three offensive players to improve their scoring. CJ Kirst will be a player who will have an immediate impact along with Owen Hiltz, both of whom had great pre-season stats for the Rock. Toronto welcomes back Nick Rose to the organization as their starting goaltender a few other faces re-signed with the franchise. This will be the first of two meetings between these new provincial rivals and should become one the leagues newest rivalries for years to come.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Dyson Williams is looking to improve from his 26 goal season in his rookie year and will be a great player on the offensive side of the ball.

Captain Colton Watkinson will look to provide some physicality to the FireWolves defence.

Rookie Jaxon Fridge had a tremendous training camp and will look to push the ball in transition.

Doug Jamieson is set for the first game of the season and hopes to return to his 2020 Goalie of the Year form in a new city.

Opposing Players To Watch

CJ Kirst will be a name to keep an eye on. Kirst was the number one overall pick in this year's NLL Draft and is an explosive player with a great shot.

Owen Hiltz is another name to remember as his one-on-one technique and inside finishing prowess will be called upon to get the Rock on the scoreboard.

Mark Matthews returns to the Rock lineup after recovering from shoulder surgery last season. Matthews is an NLL veteran and will look to mentor the new guys in the league and is looking forward to playing in his hometown.

Latrell Harris is a great lockdown defender that has the potential of being a dual threat both on defence and in transition to generate scoring chances.

History will be made tonight at the Tribute Communities Centre as the Oshawa FireWolves face the Toronto Rock at 7:30 pm ET to begin a new chapter of lacrosse in the Durham Region.

Visit www.oshawafirewolves.com for more information on tickets and team news.







National Lacrosse League Stories from November 28, 2025

Oshawa FireWolves Battle Toronto Rock in Inaugural Season Opener - Oshawa FireWolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.