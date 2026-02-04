The Resurgence of Jackson Nishimura

Published on February 4, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

OSHAWA, ON - Jackson Nishimura is making a big impact with the Oshawa FireWolves since returning from an injury that cut his 2024-25 season short.

FireWolves head coach Glenn Clark has noticed how much Nishimura contributes since his return. "You almost forget how much you missed him," Clark said. "Now that he's back, you see the loose balls, the awareness, the way he runs the floor and the way he can score in transition."

Since being drafted by New England 26th overall in the 2018 NLL Draft, Nishimura has provided a steady presence for the FireWolves' defence. Over his career, he has collected 437 loose balls and forced 39 caused turnovers, highlighting his ability to disrupt opposing offences and win possession battles.

This season, he has extended that presence to the offence, scoring in four of the last five games, showing why he's a threat in transition. His ability to turn defence into offence has resulted in 49 career points over 6 seasons, allowing the FireWolves to capitalize on fast breaks. As his role has expanded, so has his leadership on the floor.

"I think every year is a different learning experience and challenge, so that is helpful," Nishimura said. "We've also been really lucky to have great leaders in the past and present to learn from. Brett Manney is someone I look up to a lot, who led by example and was a great teammate."

Before the NLL, Nishimura played four seasons in Jr. A with the Toronto Beaches, where he developed into a two-way defender. During his time with the Beaches, Nishimura was coached by current FireWolves head coach Glenn Clark, a connection that has carried through to the professional level.

"It's been awesome," Nishimura said of being coached by Clark again at the NLL level. "I've learned so much from him and Clem (D'Orazio) and Mikey (McKay) as well. Really thankful to have their coaching and mentorship both on and off the floor."

Now that he is back healthy and contributing at both ends of the floor, Nishimura has provided a boost for the FireWolves as he continues to build his presence as one of the best two-way defenders in the NLL. Clark emphasized how impressive Nishimura's return has been after a year filled with uncertainty.

"Last year was disappointing with a lot of uncertainty around his injury," Clark said. "He's done a great job getting himself back physically, and to jump back into the NLL and have the success he's having is really impressive."

Back on the floor, Nishimura has quickly become the spark the FireWolves need heading into the second half of the season, energizing both the offence and defence with his two-way play.

As the FireWolves push forward, Nishimura's blend of experience, leadership, and ability to do it all continues to set the tone on both ends of the floor.

The FireWolves will now wrap up their recent road trip when they face one of their provincial rivals, the Toronto Rock, this Saturday on February 7 at 7:00 PM ET from TD Coliseum.

Oshawa will be back in the Durham Region on February 14 against the San Diego Seals for our Star Wars-themed night.

Visit https://oshawafirewolves.com/tickets/oshawa-firewolves-2025-26-season-tickets/ to purchase your tickets.

