FireWolves Watch Party at Bond|St Events this Saturday, Feb 7 at 7 PM
Published on February 5, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Oshawa FireWolves News Release
Oshawa FireWolves Official Watch Party For Their Away Game Against The Toronto Rock On Feb. 7
WHEN: Saturday, February 7
Fans arrive at 6:30 pm
Game: 7 pm to 9 pm
WHERE: Bond|St Event Centre - 44 Bond St E, Oshawa, ON L1G 1B1
WHO: Oshawa FireWolves staff and fans.
WHAT: The Oshawa FireWolves official watch party for their away game against the Toronto Rock. The FireWolves will play the Rock at TD Coliseum in Hamilton so fans are invited to come to Bond|St to watch the team play against their rivals. Food and drink specials will be available as well as giveaways and prizes.
